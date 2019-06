In the July 2019 print edition

Ricky Santos Returns to UNH as Associate Head Coach Rick Santos, Bellingham High’s Hall of Fame quarterback, has returned to coach at the University of New Hampshire, where he graduated in 2008 and rewrote the school’s record book. Read More »

The big news this month: OLD HOME DAYS! Don't look for fireworks on July 4 because they've been moved to July 19 & 20 to celebrate Bellingham's Old Home Days in observance of the town's 300th Anniversary. Read all about it here!We have the schedule for the 3-day event which will take place on Friday evening, all day and evening on Saturday, and all day on Sunday, wrapping up with a chicken barbecue at 5PM. Lots of fun family activities are planned for all ages to enjoy, so be sure to mark your calendar so you don't miss any of it.We have "Thank You" ads from the Bellingham Lions Club and Operation Graduation 2019 Committee. Please take a minute to read the lists of businesses that contributed to these events, and you'll see that it's the small businesses in and around Bellingham that always support these local programs, NOT the internet giants and big box stores. Please keep that in mind when you are making a purchase--it may cost a little bit more to buy locally, but your dollars will stay local and benefit our community.Along the same lines, I ask you to please let our advertisers know that you saw their ads in the; in addition to that, please try to do business with them as often as possible. We do not charge a subscription fee, ad sales generate 100% of our operating revenue. That's good in the sense that we are not losing subscription revenue as many of the daily newspapers are--we never had them to begin with. It's bad in that it would literally be impossible for us to produce theand mail it directly into your home or business, or post it online every month, free of charge, without a whole lot of advertisers.We work hard to keep the advertisers we have, but we always need to pick up new ones as well, so if you know any business owners, please mention theto them. It is literally the most inexpensive way to get your printed message into every home and business in Bellingham--pennies per household is not an exaggeration; inserts mailed out in theare a great deal less expensive than the cost of mailing them first class. Contact the Bellingham Bulletin (508-883-3252 or email@BellinghamBulletin.com ) or visit our website, www.BellinghamBulletin.com , for more information about advertising.