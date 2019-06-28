July News & Events Announced by Bellingham Public Library

July hours: Monday–Thursday, 10 am–8 pm; Friday, 10 am–5 pm (closed on Saturdays during the summer); 5 pm closing on Wednesday, 7/3; closed on Independence Day.





Visit the library website, www.bellingham library.org, to check the calendar for more details and to register for programs.

Todd Migliacci Magic





Monday, July 15, 7—7:45 pm. Forget what you know about a typical magic act because award-winning magician Todd Migliacci puts on a different kind of show. Sure, he makes things appear and disappear, he can make objects float in mid-air and even reads minds­—within just the first 10 minutes! For families. Please register. Funded by the Rockland Trust Charitable Foundation.





Friends of the Library Book Sale





Saturday, July 20, 10 am—4 pm. Special 300th Anniversary Old Home Days Celebration Book Sale at the Library. Take a break and cool off in the air-conditioning while you browse through the books.





Mike Piazza’s Flying High Dogs





Saturday, July 20, 2—2:45 pm. As part of Old Home Days, Mike Piazza and his flying high Frisbee® dogs will be making a very special appearance! Piazza is a multiple world finalist and world record holder in K-9 Frisbee and current #1 professional K-9 Frisbee performer in the world. They perform a variety of Frisbee & other entertaining tricks during the performance. His show includes a heavy volume of audience participation. Mike performs with 4 of the most athletic Border Collies on the planet to entertain audiences of all ages.

Drop by the football field next to the library. (No registration is necessary.)



Family Musician Tom Sieling





Tuesday, July 30, 10:30—11:15 am. Tom Sieling, widely acclaimed singer and guitar, banjo, and drum machine player from Newfield, New York, will perform a free children /family program called “Howl at the Moon with a Wild Thing Tune!” This features a top-10 lineup of the world’s most fun, humorous, and participatory kids’ songs, and includes slides and cool facts about area animals in keeping with the “A Universe of Stories” Summer Reading theme—Space. Tom also strongly encourages the kids to make music a lifelong part of their lives. All songs include parts for the whole family. Please register for this program (beginning on July 9).





July Adult Individual Programs:





- Book Discussion Group, Monday, 7/1, 6:30 pm

- Friends of the Library Mtg., Monday, 7/1, 7 pm

- Ask-a-Lawyer, Monday, 7/8, 5:30–7:30 pm

- Writing Group for Adults, Monday, 7/8, 6:30 pm

- Library Trustees Mtg., Thursday, 7/11, 7 pm

July Children’s Individual Programs:

- Stuffed Animal Sleepover, Monday, 7/1 (drop off your stuffed animals anytime on this day)

- Read to Daisy, Monday, 7/1, 5:30–7 pm

- Summer Space Movie: Buzz Lightyear of Star Command, Wednesday, 7/3, 10:30 am

- Mini Golf, Monday, 7/8, 4 pm

- Star Party, Tuesday, 7/9, 3:30 pm

- Mother/Daughter Book Club (grades 4-6), Tuesday, 7/9, 6:30 pm

- Summer Space Movie: The Last Mimzy, Thursday, 7/11, 2 pm

- Fancy Nancy Party, Thursday, 7/11, 6:30 pm

- Summer Space Movie: Muppets from Space, Tuesday, 7/16, 3 pm

- Diaper Derby, Wednesday, 7/17, 10:30 am

- Strange New Planet, Thursday, 7/18, 4 pm

- Full Moon Story Time, Monday, 7/22, 6:30 pm

- Harry Potter Wizarding Program, Tuesday, 7/23, 2:30 pm

- Stuffed Animal Vet Checkup & Spa, Wednesday, 7/24, 10:30 am

- Camp Millionaire, Wednesday, 7/24 & Thursday, 7/25, 2:30 pm (Note: must be able to attend both.)

- Super Night, Thursday, 7/25, 6:30 pm

- Summer Space Movie: Treasure Planet, Friday, 7/26, 2 pm

- Summer Space Movie: Space Jam, Monday, 7/29, 1 pm

Weekly Programs for Children:

Mondays: Book Babies, 9:15 am (no session on 7/29); Wild Things Story Time 10:30 am (no session on 7/29); Ring-a-Ding, 1:30 pm (no session on 7/29)

Tuesdays: Ring a Ding, 10:05 & 10:50 am (no session on 7/30); Wild Things Story Time, 1:15 pm (no session on 7/30)

Wednesdays: Book Babies 9:15 am; Picnic Stories 12:30 pm (on Town Common, weather permitting); Krafty Kids, 1:30 pm (no session on 7/3)

Thursdays: Wild Things Story Time, 10:30 am; Babygarten, 11:45 am

Fridays: Ring a Ding, 10:05 & 10:50 am (no session on 7/19)