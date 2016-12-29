Skip to main content

State Officials Support Small Business Weekend

By Pamela Johnson, Jan 17, 2017, Categories: Community, Life+Leisure, Today, Business, MUNICIPAL, County+State

State Senator Ryan C. Fattman and State Representative Kevin J. Kuros visited local businesses with Milford Area Chamber of Commerce President Laura O’Callaghan on Small Business Saturday.
January News & Events at the Bellingham Senior Center

By Pamela Johnson, Jan 06, 2017, Categories: In Print, Community, Life+Leisure, Today, MUNICIPAL, Seniors

Read about the January 2017 events and COA news at the Bellingham Senior Center.
January at the Public Library

By Pamela Johnson, Jan 06, 2017, Categories: In Print, Community, Life+Leisure, Today, Schools, MUNICIPAL, Seniors

Make a New Year’s resolution to be a wise consumer of Internet news and info; lets be more thoughtful about what we share online. Read all about January events & news at Bellingham Library.
Maple Street Warehouse Complex Downsized, 24/7 Operations Sought

By Pamela Johnson, Jan 06, 2017, Categories: In Print, Community, Life+Leisure, Today, Business, MUNICIPAL

If you drive on Maple Street, then this issue concerns you; you should attend the Jan. 12 meeting and make your preference known to the Planning Board, whether it be yea or nay.
A Bellingham Christmas Story

By Pamela Johnson, Dec 29, 2016, Categories: In Print, Community, Life+Leisure, Today

At a time when so much of our public discourse is negative, unpleasant and even sometimes downright rude, it’s heartwarming to know that there are still honest, kind people in this world
Blackstone Valley Tech Advances Recycling Initiatives

By Pamela Johnson, Dec 29, 2016, Categories: Community, Life+Leisure, Today, Schools

The students in the S.E.A club at Blackstone Valley Tech are giving you a quick, simple, environmentally friendly option to rid yourself of the excess waste the holidays bring: recycle it!
Jerald Mayhew, 1936-2016

By Pamela Johnson, Dec 29, 2016, Categories: Community, Life+Leisure, Sports, Business, Schools, MUNICIPAL, Seniors, County+State

The town of Bellingham lost a long-time public servant on Dec. 26 with the passing of Jerry Mayhew after a lengthy illness.
Nurturing Selflessness in a Selfie Culture

BVT Announces Admissions Open House, Tours available November 30

