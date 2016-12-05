Skip to main content

January News & Events at the Bellingham Senior Center

By Pamela Johnson, Jan 06, 2017, Categories: In Print, Community, Life+Leisure, Today, MUNICIPAL, Seniors

Read about the January 2017 events and COA news at the Bellingham Senior Center.
Read More »

January at the Public Library

By Pamela Johnson, Jan 06, 2017, Categories: In Print, Community, Life+Leisure, Today, Schools, MUNICIPAL, Seniors

Make a New Year’s resolution to be a wise consumer of Internet news and info; lets be more thoughtful about what we share online. Read all about January events & news at Bellingham Library.
Read More »

A Bellingham Christmas Story

By Pamela Johnson, Dec 29, 2016, Categories: In Print, Community, Life+Leisure, Today

At a time when so much of our public discourse is negative, unpleasant and even sometimes downright rude, it’s heartwarming to know that there are still honest, kind people in this world
Read More »

Blackstone Valley Tech Advances Recycling Initiatives

By Pamela Johnson, Dec 29, 2016, Categories: Community, Life+Leisure, Today, Schools

The students in the S.E.A club at Blackstone Valley Tech are giving you a quick, simple, environmentally friendly option to rid yourself of the excess waste the holidays bring: recycle it!
Read More »

Jerald Mayhew, 1936-2016

By Pamela Johnson, Dec 29, 2016, Categories: Community, Life+Leisure, Sports, Business, Schools, MUNICIPAL, Seniors, County+State

The town of Bellingham lost a long-time public servant on Dec. 26 with the passing of Jerry Mayhew after a lengthy illness.
Read More »

Nurturing Selflessness in a Selfie Culture

By Pamela Johnson, Dec 15, 2016, Categories: Community, Life+Leisure, Today, Schools

In a typical day, it’s possible for children to spend more time engaging with technology than interacting with their peers face-to-face.
Read More »

New Locale for WDC Christmas Party

By Pamela Johnson, Dec 05, 2016, Categories: Community, Life+Leisure, Today, Business, Schools, MUNICIPAL

Dan & Sue Ranieri will hold the 47th annual Christmas party for 50 residents of Wrentham Developmental Center--at the Center this year instead of here in in Bellingham.
Read More »

Ken’s Sports Quiz: Basketball, Ice Hockey Take Center Stage

  • Steals and Deals

    01/21/2017
    08:00AM — 04:00PM

    Come join us and support your local business here in Bellingham every Saturday and Sunday 8 am to...

  • Preschool & Kindergarten open house

    01/21/2017
    11:00AM — 01:00PM

    Families are welcome to attend the open house at Sunrise Montessori School at 31 Hayward St., Fra...

  • Steals and Deals

    01/22/2017
    08:00AM — 04:00PM

    Come join us and support your local business here in Bellingham every Saturday and Sunday 8 am to...

