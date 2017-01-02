Skip to main content

Local Spotlight Support Local

Featured Articles

2016 Norfolk County Real Estate Activity Highlighted

By Pamela Johnson, Jan 28, 2017, Categories: Community, Life+Leisure, Today, Business, MUNICIPAL, Seniors, County+State

While 2016 was in many ways a tumultuous year, Register of Deeds William P. O’Donnell reported that it was a solidly impressive one for the local Norfolk County real estate market.
Read More »

Register of Deeds Highlights 2016 Year

By Pamela Johnson, Jan 26, 2017, Categories: Community, Life+Leisure, Today, Business, MUNICIPAL, County+State

It was a year where history came alive, consumer milestones were reached and legislative successes were achieved, according to Norfolk County Register of Deeds William P. O’Donnell.
Read More »

Ken’s Quiz: The 1993 Super Bowl Victory

By Kenneth Hamwey, Jan 27, 2017, Categories: In Print, Community, Life+Leisure, Today, Sports, Schools, Seniors

Bellingham High has had its share of glorious moments in its lengthy and successful athletic history. Trying to choose one that tops the list would be a difficult task. Check out Ken's Quiz.
Read More »

Library Announces February Events, Updates

By Pamela Johnson, Jan 27, 2017, Categories: In Print, Community, Life+Leisure, Today, Business, Schools, Seniors, County+State

Repairs are proceeding in the Community Room/Kitchen. The room’s opening date is still unknown, but hopefully it will be sometime in February at the latest (check library website for news).
Read More »

Troop 100 Celebrates Its Eagle Scouts

By Pamela Johnson, Jan 27, 2017, Categories: In Print, Community, Life+Leisure, Schools, MUNICIPAL

Eagle Scout is the highest rank attainable in Boy Scouts and is achieved by only 4 percent of scouts. Over the past 1-1/2 years, Bellingham Troop 100 has gained eight of them.
Read More »

In the February '17 Print Edition

By Pamela Johnson, Jan 27, 2017, Categories: In Print, Community, Life+Leisure, Sports, Business, Schools, MUNICIPAL, Seniors, County+State

In the Feb. issue of the Bulletin, we’ve got lots of interesting, informative articles, including a tribute to the late Jerry Mayhew, and news on Bellingham’s first soccer player to go pro.
Read More »

Senior Center Director Releases Feb. News & Events, Tours Jail

By Pamela Johnson, Jan 27, 2017, Categories: In Print, Community, Life+Leisure, Today, MUNICIPAL, Seniors, County+State

The Norfolk County Sheriffs Dept. recently hosted a group of seniors from Bellingham for a tour of the jail and a presentation by two inmates. Read about this and other February COA news.
Read More »

Life+Leisure

Medium footloose 20bhs 20drama 20club 202017

BHS Drama Club to Stage Footloose

County+State

Medium christmastreecarousel

In the December 2016 Print Edition

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

  • Steals and Deals

    02/04/2017
    08:00AM — 04:00PM

    Come join us and support your local business here in Bellingham every Saturday and Sunday 8 am to...

  • Steals and Deals

    02/05/2017
    08:00AM — 04:00PM

    Come join us and support your local business here in Bellingham every Saturday and Sunday 8 am to...

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)

  • Bellingham Democratic Town Committee

    02/01/2017
    07:00PM — 08:30PM

    The BDTC meets on the first Wednesday of each month, 7PM in the Arcand Rm. of the Municipal Cente...

  • Steals and Deals

    02/04/2017
    08:00AM — 04:00PM

    Come join us and support your local business here in Bellingham every Saturday and Sunday 8 am to...

  • Steals and Deals

    02/05/2017
    08:00AM — 04:00PM

    Come join us and support your local business here in Bellingham every Saturday and Sunday 8 am to...

  • Steals and Deals

    02/11/2017
    08:00AM — 04:00PM

    Come join us and support your local business here in Bellingham every Saturday and Sunday 8 am to...

  • Preschool & Kindergarten open house

    02/11/2017
    11:00AM — 01:00PM

    Families are welcome to attend the open house at Sunrise Montessori School at 31 Hayward St., Fra...

  • Steals and Deals

    02/12/2017
    08:00AM — 04:00PM

    Come join us and support your local business here in Bellingham every Saturday and Sunday 8 am to...

  • Bellingham Women of Today General Meeting

    02/13/2017
    07:30PM — 09:00PM

    Monthly BWOT General Meeting - New members welcome. Come bring your ideas, talents and have some ...

  • Steals and Deals

    02/18/2017
    08:00AM — 04:00PM

    Come join us and support your local business here in Bellingham every Saturday and Sunday 8 am to...

  • Steals and Deals

    02/19/2017
    08:00AM — 04:00PM

    Come join us and support your local business here in Bellingham every Saturday and Sunday 8 am to...

Add Your Event View More

 

 

Seasonal Widget
Loading Family Features Content Widget
Loading Family Features Article

Proud member of the Locable Affiliate Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable.com and Bellingham Bulletin