2016 Norfolk County Real Estate Activity Highlighted

By Pamela Johnson, Jan 28, 2017, Categories: Community, Life+Leisure, Today, Business, MUNICIPAL, Seniors, County+State

While 2016 was in many ways a tumultuous year, Register of Deeds William P. O’Donnell reported that it was a solidly impressive one for the local Norfolk County real estate market.
Register of Deeds Highlights 2016 Year

By Pamela Johnson, Jan 26, 2017, Categories: Community, Life+Leisure, Today, Business, MUNICIPAL, County+State

It was a year where history came alive, consumer milestones were reached and legislative successes were achieved, according to Norfolk County Register of Deeds William P. O’Donnell.
Ken’s Quiz: The 1993 Super Bowl Victory

By Kenneth Hamwey, Jan 27, 2017, Categories: In Print, Community, Life+Leisure, Today, Sports, Schools, Seniors

Bellingham High has had its share of glorious moments in its lengthy and successful athletic history. Trying to choose one that tops the list would be a difficult task. Check out Ken's Quiz.
Library Announces February Events, Updates

By Pamela Johnson, Jan 27, 2017, Categories: In Print, Community, Life+Leisure, Today, Business, Schools, Seniors, County+State

Repairs are proceeding in the Community Room/Kitchen. The room’s opening date is still unknown, but hopefully it will be sometime in February at the latest (check library website for news).
Troop 100 Celebrates Its Eagle Scouts

By Pamela Johnson, Jan 27, 2017, Categories: In Print, Community, Life+Leisure, Schools, MUNICIPAL

Eagle Scout is the highest rank attainable in Boy Scouts and is achieved by only 4 percent of scouts. Over the past 1-1/2 years, Bellingham Troop 100 has gained eight of them.
Senior Center Director Releases Feb. News & Events, Tours Jail

By Pamela Johnson, Jan 27, 2017, Categories: In Print, Community, Life+Leisure, Today, MUNICIPAL, Seniors, County+State

The Norfolk County Sheriffs Dept. recently hosted a group of seniors from Bellingham for a tour of the jail and a presentation by two inmates. Read about this and other February COA news.
BHS Drama Club to Stage Footloose

By Pamela Johnson, Jan 27, 2017, Categories: In Print, Community, Life+Leisure, Schools, Seniors

The Bellingham High School Drama Club is excited to bring to the stage the musical "Footloose." Please save the date, either March 3, 4 or 5—or all of them!
Life+Leisure

Medium teamcoachrich

BHS Girls Receive New Basketball Rack

County+State

Medium fattmanheadlores

Proposal for Senate Rules Changes Would Increase Transparency

  • Steals and Deals

    02/04/2017
    08:00AM — 04:00PM

    Come join us and support your local business here in Bellingham every Saturday and Sunday 8 am to...

  • Steals and Deals

    02/05/2017
    08:00AM — 04:00PM

    Come join us and support your local business here in Bellingham every Saturday and Sunday 8 am to...

