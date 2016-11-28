Skip to main content

Blackstone Valley Tech Advances Recycling Initiatives

By Pamela Johnson, Dec 29, 2016, Categories: Community, Life+Leisure, Today, Schools

The students in the S.E.A club at Blackstone Valley Tech are giving you a quick, simple, environmentally friendly option to rid yourself of the excess waste the holidays bring: recycle it!
Nurturing Selflessness in a Selfie Culture

By Pamela Johnson, Dec 15, 2016, Categories: Community, Life+Leisure, Today, Schools

In a typical day, it’s possible for children to spend more time engaging with technology than interacting with their peers face-to-face.
New Locale for WDC Christmas Party

By Pamela Johnson, Dec 05, 2016, Categories: Community, Life+Leisure, Today, Business, Schools, MUNICIPAL

Dan & Sue Ranieri will hold the 47th annual Christmas party for 50 residents of Wrentham Developmental Center--at the Center this year instead of here in in Bellingham.
Santa Claus is Coming to Town

By Pamela Johnson, Nov 28, 2016, Categories: Community, Life+Leisure, Today, Schools

The Bellingham Lions Club’s Santa Project features Santa travelling throughout town in his sleigh, accompanied by a police cruiser, hoping to see lots of kids on his route.
Bellingham Senior Center Announces December News & Events

By Pamela Johnson, Nov 29, 2016, Categories: In Print, Community, Life+Leisure, Today, MUNICIPAL, Seniors

Learn how to earn a break on your property taxes and get help paying for your heat this winter, plus there are several holiday events planned for Bellingham senior citizens to enjoy.
December at the Bellingham Public Library

By Pamela Johnson, Nov 29, 2016, Categories: In Print, Community, Life+Leisure, Today, Schools, MUNICIPAL, Seniors

The library will be closed Dec. 24—26 for Christmas and Dec. 31—Jan. 2 for New Year’s, but there is still plenty of fun to be had on the days when it's open!
Ken’s Sports Quiz: Basketball, Ice Hockey Take Center Stage

By Kenneth Hamwey, Nov 29, 2016, Categories: In Print, Community, Life+Leisure, Sports, Schools, Seniors

Winter sports will be getting under way soon, so what better time to take a quiz that deals with basketball and ice hockey. See how many of Ken's questions you can answer correctly.
In the December 2016 Print Edition

Norfolk County Register O’Donnell Promotes Registry of Deeds Internet Research

