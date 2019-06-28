Real Estate: Open House or Private Showing­--What’s Best for You?

Open houses. I've hosted countless open houses over the past 31 years. Traffic counts have varied depending on the market, price point, condition, and location of the home. In today’s seller’s market the activity level is incredible.





What's driving all this traffic? Much of it can be attributed to lack of inventory. Exposure is better too. No longer relying solely on print media, buyers are alerted to open houses via automated email, and open houses are heavily promoted over the internet. Agents send their buyers to preview open homes because there is more flexibility with timing. Many listing agents use the open house as a kickoff to their marketing campaign to create a sense of urgency.

In this market it is crucial to view a desired home as soon as possible. With buyers flocking to open houses, is it in your best interest to attend the public viewing or set up a personal tour with your Realtor®?







The answer to that should depend on how serious a buyer you are or when you plan on buying. If you are just starting your home search, visiting an open house can be a good hands-on approach to gain market knowledge. It is also a good way of "interviewing" a potential agent to represent you. (It can also be a good way for a “potential” seller to informally interview an agent.)









Submitted by Carol-Ann Palmieri, Al and Cal Realty Group, ReMax Executive Realty. Tel: 508-494-9061.

