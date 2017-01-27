In the February '17 Print Edition

Skip to main content

Welcome to the February issue of the Bellingham Bulletin! As usual, we’ve got lots of interesting and informative articles, including a tribute to the late Jerry Mayhew, and news on Bellingham’s first soccer player to go pro, Harvard University senior Andrew Wheeler-Omiunu.

Following are some highlighted articles; if you scroll down below them, you’ll see a small newspaper—this is the PDF of the February 2017 print edition. Click in the center of the newspaper and it’ll being up a full-size version of the PDF for you to peruse at your leisure. Remember, we always appreciate suggestions, questions and comments; you can send them to email@bellinghambulletin.com.
Shown L-R Kyle Manning Connor Marquez Connor Gonthier Conor Fitz-gerald Brian Gaughran Kyle Marquez Adam Misiuk Mike Fingar not shown

Troop 100 Celebrates Its Eagle Scouts - Jan 27, 2017 06:00AM

Eagle Scout is the highest rank attainable in Boy Scouts and is achieved by only 4 percent of scouts. Over the past 1-1/2 years, Bellingham Troop 100 has gained eight of them. Read More » 

 

Members of the BHS Drama Club

BHS Drama Club to Stage Footloose - Jan 27, 2017 06:00AM

The Bellingham High School Drama Club is excited to bring to the stage the musical "Footloose." Please save the date, either March 3, 4 or 5—or all of them! Read More » 

 

Library Announces February Events, Updates - Jan 27, 2017 06:00AM

Repairs are proceeding in the Community Room/Kitchen. The room’s opening date is still unknown, but hopefully it will be sometime in February at the latest (check library website for news). Read More » 

 

Shown above L-R are Alfred Sherman NSO Community Programs Coordinator Joe Canavan Ellen Parent Jo-An ORourke Linda Drohan Laura DeMattia COA director now retired Rita Tetrault Gail Milgram and new COA Director Carolyn Roycroft

Senior Center Director Releases Feb. News & Events, Tours Jail - Jan 27, 2017 06:00AM

The Norfolk County Sheriffs Dept. recently hosted a group of seniors from Bellingham for a tour of the jail and a presentation by two inmates. Read about this and other February COA news. Read More »

