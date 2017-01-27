Skip to main content

BHS Drama Club to Stage Footloose

Jan 27, 2017 06:00AM, Published by Pamela Johnson, Categories: Schools, In Print, Life+Leisure, Community, Seniors

Members of BHS Drama Club

The Bellingham High School Drama Club is excited to bring to the stage the musical Footloose. Please save the date, either March 3, 4 or 5—or all of them!

One of the most explosive movie musicals in recent memory bursts onto the live stage with exhilarating results. When Ren and his mother move from Chicago to a small farming town, Ren is prepared for the inevitable adjustment period at his new high school. What he isn’t prepared for are the rigorous local edicts, including a ban on dancing, instituted by the local preacher determined to exercise the control over the town’s youth that he cannot command in his own home. When the reverend’s rebellious daughter sets her sights on Ren, her roughneck boyfriend tries to sabotage Ren’s reputation, with many of the locals eager to believe the worst about the new kid.

The heartfelt story that emerges is of a father longing for the son he lost and of a young man aching for the father who walked out on him. To the rockin’ rhythm of its Oscar and Tony-nominated top 40 score (the soundtrack album reached number one on the Billboard charts and has sold over 15 million copies!) and augmented with dynamic new songs for the stage musical, Footlose celebrates the wisdom of listening to young people and guiding them with a warm heart and an open mind.

Thanks to the Bellingham Cultural Council and the MA Cultural Council for their financial support.

Footloose Stage adaptation by Dean Pitchford and Walter Bobbie, based on the original screenplay by Dean Pitchford; music by Tom Snow; lyrics by Dean Pitchford. Additional Music by Eric Carmen, Sammy Hagar, Kenny Loggins, and Jim Steinman.

