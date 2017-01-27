Skip to main content

Troop 100 Celebrates Its Eagle Scouts

Jan 27, 2017 06:00AM, Published by Pamela Johnson, Categories: Schools, In Print, Life+Leisure, Community, MUNICIPAL

Shown (L-R): Kyle Manning, Connor Marquez, Connor Gonthier, Conor Fitz-gerald, Brian Gaughran, Kyle Marquez, Adam Misiuk (Mike Fingar not shown).

The Eagle Scout rank is the highest rank attainable in the Boy Scout program and is achieved by only  4 percent of scouts. Bellingham Troop 100, chartered by Saint Blaise Church, has a 60-year tradition of Eagle Scouts.  Over the last 1-1/2 years, eight members of the Phoenix Patrol have earned the Eagle Scout rank. Most of these scouts started with Troop 100 seven years ago, crossing over from the younger cub scouting program in town. The scouts became great friends while working through the scouting program together and helped each other on their eagle projects.

Eagle Scout projects are the culmination of years of effort, completing six ranks in scouting, demonstrating Scout spirit and leadership, completing 21 merit badges, and supporting the community with many hours of community service. The Eagle Scout projects themselves must support the community. The scouts are required to come up with an extensive service project, and then plan, organize, fundraise, lead and manage the project to its completion.

The scouts and their projects, listed in order of their having achieved Eagle Scout rank, follow. Brian Gaughran built storage room for Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry at Saint Blaise; Adam Misiuk installed three signs around town for Bellingham Historical Society; Kyle Manning reconstructed the handicap ramp and painted the flag pole at South Fire Station; Connor Marquez installed a flag pole, walkway and memorial plaque at Saint Blaise; Kyle Marquez restored a peace garden and installed benches at Stall Brook Elementary School; Mike Fingar built and installed a sign for Christ Episcopal Church in Medway; Connor Gonthier renovated the handicap ramp at Bellingham Historical Museum; Conor Fitzgerald built batting cages for Bellingham Youth Baseball.

Please join Troop 100 in congratulating these Eagle Scouts for their achievements and contributions to the community.
(submitted article & photo)

In the February '17 Print Edition Bellingham Boy Scout Troop 100

