Library Announces February Events, Updates
Jan 27, 2017 06:00AM, Published by Pamela Johnson, Categories: Schools, County+State, In Print, Life+Leisure, Community, Today, Business, Seniors
Children’s Room Carpeting Project—You may have noticed things being moved around in the Children’s Room. This is in preparation for a carpeting and minor renovation project that will be happening in the coming months. In addition to new carpeting (funded by approval at the fall town meeting) and a new shelving layout, we will also be updating the preschool play area with funds from a federal Library Services & Technology Act grant called Mind in the Making. There will be new furnishings, new educational toys, and a whole new look to the Children’s Room. The library website will be updated with relevant information as the project proceeds.
PJs & Veterans’ Drives—During the month of February, the library will be collecting donations for two worthy causes. We will be collecting children’s pajamas for Cradles to Crayons from Feb.1 to March 15. (Cradles to Crayons partners each year with the Boston Bruins and MA Board of Library Commissioners to collect new pajamas for children of all ages.) Take your kids to the library and pick up a bedtime story to add to your child’s bedtime routine. You can take this opportunity to talk to your kids about the importance of giving back and making sure every child has a pair of warm PJs to snuggle up in at bedtime.
Also in February, we will partner with State Rep. Kevin Kuros’s office to collect items for Veterans, Inc., the veterans homeless shelter in Worcester. In the past we have collected for them every Veterans Day and are thrilled to be able to participate in a project whereby libraries in Rep. Kuros’s district are collection points for this worthy cause. (Please check the library website for details on the types of donations that will be accepted.)
A Tribute to Indy—The library community was truly saddened to learn that Indy, our Tail Waggin’ Tutor’s library reading dog, gained his angel wings in late December. For the past few years, Blackstone resident Leah Caracino brought Indy, a beautiful Sheltie, to the library to be read to by children of all ages. One small bark on Monday night and we all knew Indy was here. The families of the children that read to Indy expressed their love in a way that we would like to share with the community here. So, here are some comments that were posted to our Facebook page.
“Thank you Indy & Leah for all the hours of listening to my kids struggle to pronounce words as they learned how to read. We owe a good deal of their love of reading to your patience!”
“We are so very sorry to hear this! Leah, you and Indy are loved and much appreciated. Thank you for encouraging my children to become readers.”
“It’s so hard to say goodbye to our furry family members! Indy was incredible and he (and you!) really helped my daughter gain confidence in reading when she was younger. Both kids LOVED to read to Indy! He’ll be missed.”
“I made an appointment for my not yet walking or talking 11 month old son who never met a dog. I asked so that my son Andrew could be introduced to a gentle dog. Leah was so kind, and my baby drank a bottle while I read him a story and he sat next to Indy and was able to pet him and even gently explore him. Leah thank you for sharing him with us. He was a beautiful soul and all our beloved pets are there with him at the Rainbow Bridge.”
February EventsValentine’s Day Crafts—Thursday, Feb. 9, at 4 pm (for ages 4 and up). There will be a selection of craft ideas; you can make one or all. Please register.
Valentine’s Day Story Time—Monday, Feb. 13, at 10:30 am (for ages 2-5). Join us for this special Valentine’s Day Story Time, which will feature stories, activities, and a craft. Please register.
Harry Potter Crafternoon— Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 2 pm (for fans of all ages). Stop by and make some HP crafts. Please register so we can make sure we have enough supplies.
Giant Candy Land—Thursday, Feb. 23, at 2 pm. For all ages. Stop by and play a round or two on our giant ”game board.” Yes, there will be candy—and lots of it. No registration needed.
Book a Librarian—Wednesdays, at 5 & 5:45pm. Would you like a personal introduction to resources available at the library? If you need more time with a librarian than you can get over the phone or if you just walk in, then Book a Librarian. These sessions are tailored to meet the specific needs of the individual. A library staff member will give undivided attention to patrons who want in-depth help with a wide variety of library services, such as learning to use a computer or tablet, sending/receiving email or browsing the Internet; downloading eBooks and audiobooks; researching a topic; discovering new books and authors to read and enjoy; getting business, nonprofit or genealogy assistance; or other topics that you define. Please register.
Introduction to 3D Printing— Saturday, Feb. 4, at 10:30 am, and Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 6:30 pm. Experience an introduction to 3D Printing with our Cube 3D Printer and Sense Scanner. See the library’s new Cube 3D Printer in action and learn about its basic operation. This workshop will cover an introduction to 3D printing and a demonstration to the group on the printer operating instructions. This class is limited to 8 people, high school age and above (children 8 and up are welcome to attend with an adult). This class will not cover details of designing a 3D object to print; it will focus on the details of printing predesigned objects and objects that can be scanned with our 3D Sense Scanner. An overview of free online 3D design software is provided.
Regular Events for Children• Mondays, 2:30-4 pm—Mondays in the Middle (for students in grades 4-7 only). Drop by the Children’s Program Room after school for video games, board games, laptops, and homework.
• Tuesdays & Fridays, 10:05 & 10:50 am—Ring-A-Ding (for ages 0-5). In the Teen Room, limited to first 50 people. We ask that you attend only one session of this program per week.
• Tuesdays, 1:15 & 4:15 pm; Wednesdays & Thursdays, 10:10 & 11 am—Alphabits. Please register.
• Tuesdays,11:35 am & Wednesdays, 9:35am—Book Babies (for ages 0-23 months). Please register.
• Tuesdays, 2:30-4 pm—Crafternoons (for grades 4-7 only). Drop by after school for a craft; there are also video games, board games, laptops and more available.
• Wednesdays, 2:30-4 pm—Wicked Awesome Wednesdays (for grades 4-7 only). Video games, board games, laptops and more available, so meet your friends for a fun afternoon. (Drop in, no registration required.)
• Wednesdays, 4 pm—Lego Club (for all ages). Drop in.
• Thursdays (through Feb. 16) at 1:15 pm—Wild Things Story Time (for ages 3–5). Each week we’ll feature a different wild animal, including 3-4 stories and activities/crafts. Please register.
• Fridays, 11:35 & Saturdays, 10 am—Babygarten (for pre-walking babies and their caregivers). Babygarten believes that reading to babies is one of the most important components of child-rearing; it can contribute to virtually every aspect of growth and development. Most important, however, is the emotional bond that’s nurtured by a reading ritual. Babygarten is an educational curriculum that teaches parents how and why to read to babies. The classes involve songs, rhymes and activities that help babies with language acquisition and preliteracy skills. Please register one time for this six-week class. For more information, visit http://www.babygarten.com.
• Monday, Feb. 27, at 4:15 pm—Magic School Bus (for ages 4-8). Each month, watch a different Magic School Bus video and do a related experiment/craft/activity. Please register.
Events for TeensTeen Room Activities— Looking for something to do after school? Stop by the Teen Room every day after school, 2–5 pm, and use computers, play on the WiiU® and XBox One®, play board games, and create craft projects with your friends (for grades 6–12).
Mother/Daughter Book Club—Looking for a way to bond? Join the library’s Mother/Daughter Book Club (grades 5-7). Each month, a mother/daughter pair will select a book for the group to read. Check library website for details. Please register if this is your first time attending.
Events for AdultsBook Discussion Group—Monday, Feb. 6, at 3 & 6:30 pm. It’s that time of year again. November—spring, the book discussion group is held in both an afternoon and an evening session. Pick the one that better meets your schedule. New members welcome; just drop in.
Friends of the Library Meeting—Monday, Feb. 6, at 7 pm.
Coloring for Adults—Monday, Feb. 13, at 6 pm. Drop in.
Library Board of Trustees Meeting—Thursday, Feb. 9, at 7 pm.
Bellingham Skein Artists (adult knitting group—Thursdays at 6:30 pm. Drop in.
In the February '17 Print Edition