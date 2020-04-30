 Skip to main content

In the May 2020 Print Edition

Apr 30, 2020 06:00AM ● By Pamela Johnson
The big events in May are typically Mother's Day and Memorial Day. Bellingham has already cancelled their annual Memorial Parade and ceremony, choosing instead to honor veterans with brief stops at monuments/memorials throughout town. And since Governor Baker has extended his stay-at-home order through May 18, this will most likely result in an atypical Mother's Day for most families as well. Frustrating? Yes. But in lieu of the fact that COVID-19 is especially nasty for older adults, it's important to keep all of our moms--and dads, and everyone else for that matter--safe.

Even though you may have grown used to ordering everything online, once the stay-at-home order is lifted (hopefully on May 18), shopping locally will be more important than ever.  By shopping with neighborhood businesses, you are helping not only to ensure their survival, but also to restore a battered local economy to health. And by patronizing our advertisers, you’re helping to ensure that the Bellingham Bulletin can continue producing local news and mailing it to the residents and businesses in town as well as posting it online. When you have a minute, please check out our digital Business Directory at www.BellinghamBulletin.com.

Below are some highlights of the May 2020 print edition for you to browse through. Below these highlights is the PDF file; by clicking on the bottom-right corner (will say "Full Screen"), you can view the entire May print edition in its entirety. (When you are done, press your "Esc" key.)

Bellingham Deputy Fire Chief Mark Poirier

Emergency Planning Group Strives to Keep Residents Safe

May's Municipal Spotlight shines on Bellingham's Local Emergency Planning Group and their efforts to keep residents safe. Read More » 

 

Local Tax Payment Deadlines Postponed to June 1

The due dates of FY2020 motor excise, water, sewer, and trash bills has also been extended to June 1, 2020 for bills previously due between March 10 and May 1, 2020. The due date for... Read More » 

 

Brief Ceremonies Scheduled for Memorial Day Weekend in Bellingham

Bellingham’s annual Memorial Day parade and ceremony has been canceled because of COVID-19, but the Memorial & Veterans Day Committee will hold brief ceremonies on May 23, starting at 9 a.m. Read More » 

 

Close Encounters of the Real Estate Kind

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting state of emergency, our brick-and-mortar shops may be closed, but real estate sales are still happening. Read More » 


Bellingham School Resource Officer Len Gosselin with his puppy Hawk and School Superintendent Peter Marano

Hawk Was Off to a Great Start—And then Came Coronavirus

School Resource Officer Len Gosselin recently retired his narcotics/search-and-rescue dog and was ready to raise a puppy to be the first comfort dog in Bellingham schools... Read More » 

 

Insurance and the COVID-19 Virus

Never in our lifetime have changes in our personal and community lives been so readily apparent as they have been since the onset of this coronavirus pandemic. From our insurance agency... Read More » 


