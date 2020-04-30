In the May 2020 Print Edition
Apr 30, 2020 06:00AM
● By Pamela Johnson
Even though you may have grown used to ordering everything online, once the stay-at-home order is lifted (hopefully on May 18), shopping locally will be more important than ever. By shopping with neighborhood businesses, you are helping not only to ensure their survival, but also to restore a battered local economy to health. And by patronizing our advertisers, you’re helping to ensure that the Bellingham Bulletin can continue producing local news and mailing it to the residents and businesses in town as well as posting it online. When you have a minute, please check out our digital Business Directory at www.BellinghamBulletin.com.
Emergency Planning Group Strives to Keep Residents Safe
May's Municipal Spotlight shines on Bellingham's Local Emergency Planning Group and their efforts to keep residents safe. Read More »
Local Tax Payment Deadlines Postponed to June 1
The due dates of FY2020 motor excise, water, sewer, and trash bills has also been extended to June 1, 2020 for bills previously due between March 10 and May 1, 2020. The due date for... Read More »
Brief Ceremonies Scheduled for Memorial Day Weekend in Bellingham
Bellingham’s annual Memorial Day parade and ceremony has been canceled because of COVID-19, but the Memorial & Veterans Day Committee will hold brief ceremonies on May 23, starting at 9 a.m. Read More »
Close Encounters of the Real Estate Kind
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting state of emergency, our brick-and-mortar shops may be closed, but real estate sales are still happening. Read More »
Hawk Was Off to a Great Start—And then Came Coronavirus
School Resource Officer Len Gosselin recently retired his narcotics/search-and-rescue dog and was ready to raise a puppy to be the first comfort dog in Bellingham schools... Read More »
Insurance and the COVID-19 Virus
Never in our lifetime have changes in our personal and community lives been so readily apparent as they have been since the onset of this coronavirus pandemic. From our insurance agency... Read More »