In the May 2020 Print Edition

The big events in May are typically Mother's Day and Memorial Day. Bellingham has already cancelled their annual Memorial Parade and ceremony, choosing instead to honor veterans with brief stops at monuments/memorials throughout town. And since Governor Baker has extended his stay-at-home order through May 18, this will most likely result in an atypical Mother's Day for most families as well. Frustrating? Yes. But in lieu of the fact that COVID-19 is especially nasty for older adults, it's important to keep all of our moms--and dads, and everyone else for that matter--safe.Even though you may have grown used to ordering everything online, once the stay-at-home order is lifted (hopefully on May 18), shopping locally will be more important than ever. By shopping with neighborhood businesses, you are helping not only to ensure their survival, but also to restore a battered local economy to health. And by patronizing our advertisers, you’re helping to ensure that the Bellingham Bulletin can continue producing local news and mailing it to the residents and businesses in town as well as posting it online. When you have a minute, please check out our digital Business Directory at www.BellinghamBulletin.com