Local Tax Payment Deadlines Postponed to June 1
Apr 30, 2020 06:00AM
● By Pamela Johnson
In order to provide a measure of tax relief to Bellingham residents and businesses, the Board of Selectmen has adopted key provisions made possible under new state legislation called “An Act to Address Challenges Faced by Municipalities and State Authorities Resulting From COVID-19.” The policy includes extending the due date for FY 2020 fourth-quarter real estate and personal property tax bills to June 1, 2020.
The due dates of FY2020 motor excise, water, sewer, and trash bills has also been extended to June 1, 2020 for bills previously due between March 10 and May 1, 2020.
The due date for applications for property tax exemptions and tax deferrals has been extended to June 1, 2020.
The town has also elected to waive interest and late-payment fees for Fiscal 2020 bills with a due date on or after March 10, where payment is made late but received by June 30, 2020.
Please note that this policy does not apply to any bills that were due prior to March 10, 2020.
“We urge folks to make their tax payments on time; however, this program offers a temporary measure of flexibility for those waiting on stimulus or unemployment funding to come in,” said Chief Financial Officer Mary MacKinnon.
The details of this policy are available on the town’s website at bellinghamma.org via a link called “Notice to Taxpayers,” which may be found on the COVID-19 page as well as the Collector/Treasurer page.
To request that a copy of the policy be emailed to you, please contact the Collector/Treasurer’s office at collectors@bellinghamma.org or call 508-657-2848.