Local Tax Payment Deadlines Postponed to June 1

In order to provide a measure of tax relief to Bellingham residents and businesses, the Board of Selectmen has adopted key provisions made possible under new state legislation called “An Act to Address Challenges Faced by Municipalities and State Authorities Resulting From COVID-19.” The policy includes extending the due date for FY 2020 fourth-quarter real estate and personal property tax bills to June 1, 2020.





The due date for applications for property tax exemptions and tax deferrals has been extended to June 1, 2020.







“We urge folks to make their tax payments on time; however, this program offers a temporary measure of flexibility for those waiting on stimulus or unemployment funding to come in,” said Chief Financial Officer Mary MacKinnon.





The details of this policy are available on the town’s website at bellinghamma.org via a link called “Notice to Taxpayers,” which may be found on the COVID-19 page as well as the Collector/Treasurer page.



