In the September 2019 Print Edition

It seems like summer raced by, and kids have gone back to school. Parents, take a moment to catch your breath.Kudos to the Bellingham Public Library for yet another successful summer reading program. We've covered as many of the programs as we were able to, so in the digital version of the September issue below, you'll find photos and stories about Robert Rivest, a talented mime; a Hogwarts potions class; a life-size Candyland game, a STAR Net/NASA program called "Strange New Planet;" a superhero night, and musician Tom Sieling. (We didn't have room in the print edition for Cardboard Kingdom, but posted it's here at the website.) For parents with older students, Amy Bartelloni reports on the College Essay Writing Workshop also held at the Library.And that's just for starters--we've got plenty of other interesting and informative articles for your reading enjoyment, such as information on The Library's 300th/30th Anniversary Photo Show--that's the town's 300th, the library's 30th on Blackstone Street. (Be sure to submit your entry/entries between Sept. 3rd and 8th!) The show will take place on Sept. 21, 6-9 p.m.Ken Hamwey's Municipal Spotlight shines this month on the dedication of the green space where the old police station was. That's slated for September 29th. (You can also see the ad on page 8 for more info.)The ceremonies for The Wall That Heals took place after our press deadline, but we'll have stories about that posted here shortly.Sorry to beat this horse, but I need to remind you that our advertisers are what keep the Bellingham Bulletin in business and thriving. Without them, we could not cover events to include in the print edition or website, nor could we mail it to every home and business in town free of charge. Obviously, they will continue to advertise if they see that it benefits their business, so please patronize our advertisers as often as possible, and let them know that you saw their ads in the Bulletin. (To Readers & Advertisers alike: Please remember that many people in town, especially boomers, both those with disposable income and those on a fixed income, rely on the Bulletin as their primary source of information, so it's important to keep it healthy.)Of course, besides keeping our current advertisers, we'd also like to pick up some new ones, so please suggest advertising in the Bulletin to any business owners you know. The Bulletin the most inexpensive way to get your printed message into every home and business in Bellingham--pennies per household is not an exaggeration.Below are highlights from the September issue. To view the PDF file of the entire print edition, scroll down and click on the center of the newspaper icon. As always, we sincerely appreciate your support of the Bellingham Bulletin!