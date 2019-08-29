Annual Harvestfest Scheduled for September 21 on Town Common

Pastors Baron Rodrigues (second from left) and Rick Mosher (far right),

the organizers of Harvestfest—a day of free food and fun events for families at

the Bellingham Town Common—pause for a moment with Rayner Rodrigues

(far left), and Randy Goldberg of Moe’s Southwest Grill, who provided fairgoers with plenty of chips & salsa.





The seventh annual Harvestfest, hosted by the Bellingham First Baptist Church and the Bellingham Bible Baptist Church, will be held on Saturday, September 21, at the Town Common from 11 am to 3 pm.





The event, which also includes a music concert from 2 to 3 pm, is designed to bring local businesses and families together for a day of fun and relaxation.





All children’s games and activities are free, and all food and dessert samples provided by local businesses are also free to all attending. Children’s activities include a petting zoo, arts and crafts, a bouncy house and a children’s obstacle course. Demonstrations by local gymnastic and karate schools will also be presented.





“Harvestfest is a great way to bring the community together and for all parents and children to enjoy a day filled with many activities and good food,” said the Rev. Baron Rodrigues, pastor of the Bellingham First Baptist Church. “This year is especially significant because of the town’s 300th anniversary of its founding. We’re hoping this event will spur the community and businesses to come together in the spirit of the town’s celebration.”





For the businesses participating, Harvestfest enables them to give back to the community and to let residents and visitors from other towns know about the services they provide.

The Rev. Rick Mosher, pastor of the Bellingham Bible Baptist Church, said, “Harvestfest is a time when the community can not only get together, but also give back. Local businesses can freely advertise what they have to offer. Families can roam the different tables together, participate in games and crafts and see demonstrations without costing them a dime. There’s no pressure to buy a product and there’s an opportunity to receive information that might be helpful.”

In case of rain or inclement weather, the event will be rescheduled for Saturday, September 28.