Hockomock Area YMCA Inviting Neighbors to Support 4th Annual Backpack Drive

(FRANKLIN) Operation Backpack is now underway and needs support from businesses as well as individuals in order to secure 1,000 fully stuffed backpacks--the YMCA's goal--so that this fall area families who cannot afford supplies can send their children back to school with confidence.

A dedicated association of staff, volunteers, donors, partners and community members, the Hockomock Area YMCA commits itself to building healthy, confident, connected and secure children, adults, families, and communities. Convening donors and volunteers to improve the back-to-school season for local families reflects what the Hockomock Area YMCA stands for.



“The Backpack Drive is a collaborative effort made possible by the YMCA staff, program participants, partners and neighbors to provide kids the confidence that comes when boys and girls are able to go to school prepared,” says Mary Clermont, Chair of the Board of Directors.

From June 1 through July 31, supplies and backpacks are requested. Our goal this year is to provide 1,000 fully stocked backpacks to families within each of the 15 towns served by the Hockomock Area YMCA. Community members who would like to sponsor the Backpack Drive are asked to please contact Katie Moore, Director of Philanthropy for the Hockomock Area YMCA, at 508-643-5265 or katiem@hockymca.org.





Sponsorship levels range from $1,000, which will provide 20 fully stocked backpacks to students in need, through Presenting Sponsor, which is a $25,000 sponsorship level significant in that it allows Operation Backpack to provide 200 fully stocked backpacks to students in need. There are three intermediate sponsorship levels, as well, and each offers recognition in promotional materials and more.





YMCA members and community participants will have the chance to celebrate Christmas in July, which will run in our lobbies July 1-July 31. Trees will be decorated with ornaments specifying supplies that are needed and how to make donations right at the Y.





“At the Y, we believe everyone deserves opportunities, and I cannot think of a greater initiative at this time of year. The return on your investment is unquestionably great,” says Clermont. In addition to backpacks and monetary donations, supplies that you can donate include colored pencils, crayons, folders, glue sticks, highlighters, loose leaf paper, pencils, pens, rulers, scissors, spiral notebooks, and washable markers. There is an Amazon wish list in place as an option ( http://bit.ly/hockymca_school ).

For more information, please contact the Y's Bernon Family Branch, 45 Forge Hill Road, Franklin 508-528-8708 or email Brandi Jacobs at brandij@hockymca.org.

Do you need a backpack, or does somebody you know need one? Please contact Jacobs at 774-235-2753 or brandij@hockymca.org to request one using the form available at hockymca.org/backpack-drive/

About Hockomock Area YMCA

Where Cause Meets Community: At the Hockomock Area YMCA, strengthening community is our cause. The Hockomock Area YMCA is an organization of men, women, and children sharing a commitment to nurture the potential of kids, promote healthy living, and foster a sense of social responsibility.

Our YMCA is committed to partnering and collaborating with others to create and deliver lasting personal and social change in the 15 communities we are privileged to serve. The Hockomock Area YMCA is a not-for-profit charitable cause-driven organization with facilities in North Attleboro, Foxboro, Franklin, and Mansfield. For more information, visit hockymca.org.