Requests for Food Assistance Nearly Double During COVID-19 Pandemic
May 07, 2020 12:42PM
By Pamela Johnson
On Thursday, May 7, the daily recitation of current statistics was given--551 tested, 104 confirmed, 29 active, 67 recovered, 8 deaths. After that, the town's daily briefing included a segment with Sue Durkin of the St. Blaise Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry. Durkin said that they have seen a marked increase in the number of families seeking food assistance.
Loaves & Fishes, which has been serving the community for over 30 years, distributes food to those in need on Wednesdays, 11 am to 12:30 pm; however, beginning on May 26, the distribution day will change to Tuesdays at the same time. Recipients do not need to go inside the church; the box/bag will be brought to their car. Registration can be accomplished by calling 508-966-1258, and they are setting up an online registration process as well.
For those wishing to donate, volunteers are there on Mondays & Tuesdays, 8 to 10 am, to bring the donated goods inside. (Durkin noted that, while donations from supermarkets are still coming in, the quantities are smaller, since the supermarkets are also receiving smaller deliveries from their suppliers. Donations may also be made online at www.stblaise.org or by mailing a check to St. Blaise Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry, 1158 So. Main St, Bellingham, MA 02019.
Since Sunday is Mother's Day, it was suggested that ordering a meal and having it delivered to Mom is a great way to show her some love and keep her safe at the same time!
