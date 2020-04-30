Milford Regional Medical Ctr. Announces Changes at Urgent Care Locations

Services at several of Milford Regional Medical Center’s urgent care sites will be adjusted starting Monday to meet patient needs as the public health crisis continues.

The changes impact services at the Hopkinton, Northbridge and Franklin locations.

Milford Regional Urgent Care, 1 Lumber St., Hopkinton – This location will open as a respiratory care clinic. The hours will be Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.; and Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. This location will remain open for walk-in x-rays. This location will treat patients exhibiting respiratory illnesses, such as fever, cough, mild shortness of breath, wheezing, sore throat, muscle aches, or lost sense of taste or smell. However, patients without those symptoms will also be welcomed if they choose.

Milford Regional Urgent Care, 1280 West Central St. (Rte. 140), Franklin. – This location will revert back to an urgent care facility seeing patients for all health issues not related to COVID-19. Patients in need of diagnostic imaging services with symptoms of or exposure to COVID-19 will be directed to Hopkinton. Milford Regional in The Blackstone Valley, 100 Commerce Drive, Northbridge – The urgent care location will be closed. A respiratory clinic will be opened at 200 Commerce Way in the area previously used as OB/GYN and pediatric offices. The clinic will treat patients exhibiting respiratory illnesses, such as fever, cough, mild shortness of breath, wheezing, sore throat, muscle aches, or lost sense of taste or smell. The clinic will be open Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.; and Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Diagnostic imaging and lab services will remain open with new hours, Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. and will be closed on the weekend. Patients with symptoms of or exposure to COVID-19 in need if diagnostic imaging services will be directed to Milford Regional Medical Center or the Hopkinton urgent care site.

Milford Regional Urgent Care, 127-129 South Main Street, Milford – This location will remain open as an urgent care facility for all health services not related to COVID-19.

The Imaging Center at Milford Regional Medical Center will be closed on the weekends. Symptomatic patients or those exposed to COVID-19 should go to the urgent care location in Hopkinton for those services.

Milford Regional encourages you to go to our website at milfordregional.org to stay up–to-date on the Medical Center’s response to COVID-19.