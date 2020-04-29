Bellingham Showing Signs of Reaching COVID-19 Plateau

The daily briefing on Wednesday, April 29, revealed the following facts: the number of confirmed cases in Bellingham is 81, up from 78 yesterday; the number of cases that are still active is 33 and 42 people have recovered; the number of deaths remains at 3. A total of 286 people have been tested.







"While we are still experiencing an increase in positive cases, the ratio of tested to those that test positive has decreased as a whole in Massachusetts. We will likely continue to have positive cases especially as testing abilities increase. I feel that we are headed in the right direction and have likely plateaued," says Bellingham Public Health Nurse Esther Martone.





Town Administrator Denis Fraine also announced the Recycling Center located on South Maple Street will be open this Saturday, 8am – 4pm for yard waste, recycling and heavy metals. He reminded residents to be sure and wear mask/facial covering when leaving your vehicle to dispose of your recycling, and also that proof of Bellngham residency is required.