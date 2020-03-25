Board of Health notified of two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Bellingham

A Message from the Bellingham Board of Health:

The Bellingham Board of Health was notified of two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Bellingham. The identity of these individuals cannot be released. Public health officials will identify contacts of the case-patients and will notify these individuals of their exposure so that they will take protective measures. This comes as the number of cases in Massachusetts is rising rapidly; on Monday, 131 new cases were identified in Massachusetts, bringing the total in the state to 777.

So that we may protect the health and safety of our community, we strongly URGE ALL residents to adopt the following measures: Follow the “Stay at Home” advisory issued by Governor Baker on Monday; Practice social distancing by avoiding groups of ten or more people and keeping a distance of six feet from others; Avoid close contact with people who are sick; Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands; Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for 20 seconds or longer, and use a hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol if soap and water are not available; Cover coughs and sneezes, throw tissues away and wash your hands immediately afterward; And clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

More information on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and Frequently Asked Questions and Answers are available on the town’s webpage www.bellinghamma.org This page also includes information on support services for residents and businesses and volunteer and donation opportunities, and it will be updated daily. If you have questions that can’t be answered with online, please contact the Health Department at 508-657-2860.

The health and safety of residents and the community are the top priority of all town officials. By working together and supporting each other we will meet this challenge.