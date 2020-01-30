Bellingham High Cheer Team Places 7th in State Championship

written by Eli Sylvia, Contributing Sportswriter





The Bellingham High cheerleading team made it to the State Championship at Worcester State University by placing third, with a score of 82 points, in the state regional tournament. Unfortunately, despite their hard work, the team failed to make nationals, placing 7th in the state with a score of 75.9.





Coach Tracey Elliott elaborated, “The championship just didn’t come together the way we wanted it to; we knew finding the groove was important, as well as having ample time to practice.”





According to Elliott, although the team’s efforts in the State Championships were admirable, they never quite performed well enough to pull off a win; however, their hard work was not unrewarded. The cheerleaders won a team sportsmanship award, which, given that the sport of cheerleading is all about good sportsmanship and teamwork, gave a window into the strengths of the program.





Coach Elliot had nothing but praise for the team: “My team has amazing comradery, and each one of them has great athleticism.”







Another highlight this year saw the team placing second in the Tri-Valley League Championship. The team also supported and cheered for the Bellingham varsity football team.The BHS Cheerleading squad excelled not only athletically, but academically as well. Eighty percent of the team made honors or high honors. The team goals for next year include a return to the South Regional Championship and the MA State Championship. According to Coach Elliott, however, the biggest goal is to earn a spot at the National Championship.The team is currently in its winter season and keeping their spirits high and staying positive while trying to best last year’s performance.