Valley Tech Senior, Earns Cisco CCNA Certification
Jan 27, 2020 02:46PM
● By Pamela Johnson
Daniel Nault of Grafton is shown at a workstation in BVT’s Information Technology shop
For those seeking a high-level networking profession, a CCNA certificate is one of the most sought after certifications in the industry as a whole. Imagine if you will, the hours, dedication, and knowledge required to prepare oneself for a major examination. Then take into account that the exam you are preparing for is one that most individuals dream about taking someday and attempt after a few years of experience working in the IT field.
For Daniel Nault, of Grafton, a senior in BVT’s Information Technology program, he didn’t just dream about it, he decided to do it. He completed the Cisco CCNA certification exam requirements and is recognized now as a Cisco Certified Network Associate.
Achieving Cisco CCNA Routing & Switching certification confirms that you have the associate-level knowledge and skills required to maintain Cisco networks. It validates the ability to install, configure, operate, and troubleshoot medium-size routed and switched networks, including implementation and verification of connections to remote sites in a WAN. If you earn this industry-standard certification, it demonstrates that you have the technical understanding and competency that Cisco offers the IT world.
Daniel, who has hands-on, real work experience gained in our on-campus IT department, humbly explains, “I have always been interested in computers. As a junior, I thought this is interesting to me, why wait.” As an aspiring networking professional, Daniel found that he was already asking himself the question, what can I do now to secure a future networking job, where do I start? For him, the solution seemed simple, earn the CCNA now, rather than wait to pursue his certification.
“This is an awe-inspiring achievement that requires a certain level of personal dedication and motivation to attain,” said Walter Ramsey, Information Technology instructor. “Once Daniel decided he was going to do this, he remained determined. I am very proud of him and this impressive accomplishment. We’ve had other students earn this certification after graduation, but Daniel is our first IT student to earn this industry certification while still in high school. He has worked hard, planned, and his future is laid out in front of him. We are excited to see where he goes from here.”
Daniel will graduate in May with his vocational certificate and diploma. He will leave BVT, having earned his CCNA credential, as well as his CompTIA A+ certification graduating as a prepared, confident, Cisco certified individual who is ready to work in this highly competitive industry.
“I want to join the workforce and see what opportunities are available to me,” said Daniel.
About Blackstone Valley Regional Vocational Technical High School (BVT):
Blackstone Valley Regional Vocational Technical High School serves the towns of Bellingham, Blackstone, Douglas, Grafton, Hopedale, Mendon, Milford, Millbury, Millville, Northbridge, Sutton, Upton, and Uxbridge. Located in the heart of the Blackstone Valley, BVT creates a positive learning community that prepares students for personal and professional success in an internationally competitive society through a fusion of rigorous vocational, technical, and academic skills. The school’s website is www.valleytech.k12.ma.us.
