Kids Play "Spooky Bingo" at Bellingham Library

story & photo by Marjorie Turner Hollman, Contributing Writer







In October, all things Halloween are on the table. The air has a chill, the leaves have turned, and soon trees will be bare. At the Bellingham Public Library, we got an early start on the Halloween season on Oct. 10th with Spooky Bingo.







Glowing in the dark under black lights The community room was lit by black lights. Reflective masks perched on the wall, ready to glow in the dark. Children had been advised to wear white or fluorescent shirts. And even the bingo cards glowed in the dark, thanks to the hard work of National Honor Society volunteers, who had hand-painted the cards with fluorescent paint.









Spooky music added to the atmosphere, and a large box filled with small prizes awaited the winners of each round. After forty-five minutes, the program was finished, and everyone left with big smiles. Another season of Spooky Bingo had come to an end. But with Halloween, there is always more fun to come. Just remember to bring a flashlight.

This is the seventh year that the library has hosted Spooky Bingo, and they have the routine down pretty well. Senior Youth Services Librarian Mr. Steve (Steve Fowler) and veteran library volunteer Jack DeDominici stood ready to spin the ball, pick out random numbers, and keep the program moving. Parents helped their younger ones. School-age children managed their cards independently. Grandparents stumbled about in the dark getting pictures of the fun.