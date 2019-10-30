Rep. Soter Hosts Gov. Baker and Announces Run for Re-Election in 2020

Representative Mike Soter of the 8th Worcester District welcomed Governor Charlie Baker, Senator Ryan Fattman, Worcester County Register of Probate Stephanie Fattman, and Worcester County Sheriff Lew Evangelidis to his home for his announcement that he will be running for re-election in 2020.



As "America’s most popular Governor," Charlie Baker stressed the importance of Representative Mike Soter’s background in local government to a crowd of more than a hundred. “Mike is one of those people who brings a sense of what a community needs to Beacon Hill,” Baker said.



In addition to recognizing Mike’s seven years on the Bellingham Board of Selectman, of which Mike served three as the chair, the Governor also commended Mike for his work in the private sector.



“Mike brings the urgency of someone who understands what execution and follow-through are like in the private sector,” Baker said. Baker also added, “Never once have I had a conversation with Mike where he wasn’t speaking about issues and concerns that mattered to him and to the people of his community and bringing to the table ideas and solutions to issues that he was worried about for his district. Mike works for you! He knows he works for you! He wants to work for you, he brings it every single day, and you should be enormously proud you have a representative like that!”



Representative Soter thanked Governor Baker for his unwavering support but, more importantly, his support of the towns of Bellingham, Uxbridge, Millville, and Blackstone. “Within these first ten months, I can point to a lot of things, $1.7 million to Bellingham and $1.7 million to Uxbridge for MassWorks grants that are driving the local economies in our district,” Soter said.



Soter also pointed to “skills work grants that Uxbridge and Blackstone Valley Technical High Schools received this year to promote new skills workforce in our communities.” Soter presented a plaque to the Governor made by Uxbridge High School students on equipment from a skill works grant-funded class.



He thanked the crowd of constituents for their faith in him. “This has been the most unbelievable ten months. I have the greatest constituency I could ever ask for,” Soter said.



Soter went on to finish by making one last statement, “I have one final announcement because the Governor is here: I intend to run in 2020, and I intend to run again and win.”

