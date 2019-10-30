Bellingham Aims for "Green Community" Designation with Adoption of Stretch Code





Though only 240 towns and cities meet the designation of “green community,” the Green Communities Division serves all MA cities and towns. According to their website, they help find clean-energy solutions that reduce long-term energy costs and strengthen local economies.





“The Green Communities Division serves as a hub for all Massachusetts municipalities on all matters relating to energy,” Brown explained. “The Green Communities designation grant program provides up to $20 million in grant funds on an annual basis to existing green communities.” The funds do not come out of the general budget, but out of RGGI (Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative) and ACP (Alternative Compliance Payments) funds, which fund energy efficiency projects.





Since 2010, most of Bellingham’s neighboring towns have received the green community designation along with designation and competitive grant money, including Blackstone ($151,075), Franklin ($183,020), Medway ($892,759), and Mendon ($475,840). Bellingham stands to receive an estimated designation grant of $155,000, a formula based on population and per capital income, with the possibility of competitive grants. According to Town Administrator Denis Fraine, this money has to be spent on energy-efficiency upgrades, such as new windows, insulation, energy efficient boilers, or electric vehicles, at the discretion of the town.





The last step for Bellingham to become a green community is to minimize life-cycle cost in new construction, or adoption of the “Stretch Code,” which requires a vote at town meeting. Bellingham would join 273 other municipalities that have adopted the stretch code. ICF’s Mike Berry explained that the code is an appendix to the main building code, which pertains to all new residential and commercial construction over 100,000 sq. ft. or over 40,000 sq. ft for conditioned spaces such as labs and supermarkets. Additions, renovations, and repairs are exempt from the stretch code, he pointed out, which default to the current code.





“Typically, builders are very surprised to know that the homes they’re building are pretty close to achieving code,” Berry said.





Town Administrator Denis Fraine stepped in to clarify: “In a nutshell, we’re looking at stretch codes vs. base codes,” he explained. “They’re pretty similar in this point. It’s not so much of a stretch anymore.” Financial costs incurred by the builder will be passed on to the buyer, but these can be offset with Mass Save rebates and energy savings.



