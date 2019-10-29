Blackstone Valley Tech Announces Nov. 20th Admissions Open House

UPTON – The Annual Open House for parents, guardians, and prospective students will be held at Blackstone Valley Regional Vocational Technical High School on Wednesday, November 20th from 5:30-8:00 p.m. The evening is an opportunity to tour the campus at 65 Pleasant Street in Upton and gather information regarding the national recognized vocational technical system.





Seventh-and eighth-grade students, interested transfers, and their parents/guardians are welcome to view first-hand the rigorous academic and high quality vocational technical educational opportunities at Valley Tech. Information about the application and admissions process will be available, and visitors can tour the vocational-technical training areas. Members of the BVT staff will be available as a resource to discuss curriculum, college and career planning, and vocational opportunities.





Prior to the Open House, BVT staff will host two admissions workshops at 5:00 p.m. for parents of special education students and Spanish immersion students. The Special Education workshop will discuss the support available for students applying to BVT as Special Education students. The Spanish Immersion Program workshop will discuss the school’s Spanish Immersion program and how parents can enroll their students in it.







Ample parking will be available, and shuttle service will be provided in the event of inclement weather. A snow date of Thursday, November 21, 2019, is planned in case of severe weather.









Parents should be aware that all applications for admission to the Class of 2024 must be received at Valley Tech by Friday, January 31, 2020. Some sending school systems may have an earlier submission deadline. Details about the Admissions Open House, the Admissions Process, and Admission Policy can be found by visiting www.valleytech.k12.ma.us/admissionsopenhouse





Valley Tech, a Massachusetts Green School and nationally recognized model school system offering 18 different consolidated, state-approved vocational-technical programs in addition to a challenging academic curriculum. The system has been lauded at the state and national level for impressively high student achievement.

About Blackstone Valley Regional Vocational Technical High School (BVT) :

Blackstone Valley Regional Vocational Technical High School serves the towns of Bellingham, Blackstone, Douglas, Grafton, Hopedale, Mendon, Milford, Millbury, Millville, Northbridge, Sutton, Upton, and Uxbridge. Located in the heart of the Blackstone Valley, BVT creates a positive learning community that prepares students for personal and professional success in an internationally competitive society through a fusion of rigorous vocational, technical, and academic skills. The school’s website is www.valleytech.k12.ma.us.