Meet Your Match at Milford Federal Bank's Oct. 19 Pet Adoption Event





Milford Federal Bank, 246 Main Street, Milford is hosting a match-making adoption event on Saturday, October 19, 2019, from 10 AM to 12 PM. Pawfect Life Rescue of Uxbridge, MA will be on hand with loveable dogs available for adoption, and in need of fur-ever homes. Milford Federal will donate a free doggie adoption kit that includes a wire crate; a leash & martingale collar; a toy and box of treats; one food and one water dish, and a 16.5lb bag of either puppy or adult dog food to each new adopting family during the event. Nothing says welcome home like a wagging tail and a pair of warm brown eyes, save a life AND expand your four-legged family - just in time for the holidays!Established in 1887, Milford Federal Bank has been assisting its neighbors and friends for 132 years. Serving the greater Milford and Blackstone Valley areas in Massachusetts and Northern RI, it has four conveniently located offices in Milford and Whitinsville, Massachusetts and Woonsocket, Rhode Island. Milford Federal can also be found online at MilfordFederal.com and on Facebook. Milford Federal is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. NMLS# 465956.