Dedication of Bellingham's 300th Anniversary Park Set for Sept. 29





The dedication and barbecue will be followed, from 2 to 6 PM, by the Bellingham Birthday Party, featuring birthday activities for all ages and free cupcakes and Hoodsie® cups for everyone, across the street on the town common. The 300th Anniversary Committee has actually purchased a multitude of Hoodsie® cups in an effort to get into the Guinness® Book of World Records for the most people eating ice cream at one event.







Don't miss out on the food and fun; mark it on your calendars right now before you forget!

If you've driven through the center of town lately, then you've most likely noticed that the activity between the Town Hall and Domino's, at the site of the 300th Anniversary Park, is now winding down. Bellingham's new tricentennial green space, located in front of the Municipal Center at the site of the former police station, will be officially dedicated on Sunday, September 29, at 12 PM. And stick around, because after some brief remarks by officials, attendees can enjoy free hamburgers and hot dogs.