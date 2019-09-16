Marijuana Community Outreach Meeting Set for Sept. 17 at Bellingham Municipal Ctr

Notice of an upcoming meeting has been posted as follows:





"In accordance with 935 CMR 500.000 et seq., notice is hereby given that a Community Outreach Meeting for a proposed marijuana establishment is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019 at 7 pm, at the Arcand Meeting Room inside of the Bellingham Town Hall (Municipal Center) located at 10 Mechanic Street, Bellingham, MA 02019. The proposed product manufacturing marijuana establishment is anticipated to be located at 24 Williams Way in Bellingham, MA.





There will be an opportunity for the public to ask questions. For more information, please contact the town clerk's office, 508-657-2830; 10 Mechanic St., Bellingham, MA 02019."





If you have questions about another proposed marijuana facility in town, it would be wise to attend this meeting.

