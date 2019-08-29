New Director for GMCC, Rehearsals begin Sept. 4

MILFORD, MA – The Greater Milford Community Chorus (GMCC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Schiappucci as their new Choral Director beginning in September 2019.



He succeeds Dan Zabinski, who recently retired. Mark is a graduate of the New England Conservatory, where he studied classical vocal performance. As an active singer in the Boston area he has been seen on stage performing choral works, art song repertoire, operetta and musical theater. He also serves as cantor at several local parishes. In addition to performing, Mark has directed the music for such shows as The Magic Treehouse, The Jungle Book and A Year with Frog & Toad, and has directed a series of original revues at Enter Stage Left Theater in Hopkinton. The GMCC accompanist on piano is Wayne Ward.





On Wednesday, September 4, 7:00 pm, GMCC will kick off the 2019-2020 season with the first of three open rehearsals at Milford’s Memorial Hall. If you have been thinking about joining us, mark your calendar. GMCC is open, without audition, to all singers aged 18 and older. A fundamental understanding of reading music is required of members, as well as a serious commitment to both our rehearsal and concert schedules. In addition to two choral-only holiday concerts, GMCC performs with Claflin Hill Symphony Orchestra for two Holiday Pops concerts. Rehearsals take place at Memorial Hall, 30 School Street, Milford, MA, every Wednesday, 7:00–9:30 pm (arrive by 6:45 pm).





GMCC is a not-for-profit organization under the umbrella of the Milford Community School Use Program and is supported by the Milford, Bellingham, Hopedale and Mendon Cultural Councils. For more information about the GMCC, please visit our website: www.greatermilfordcommunitychorus.org , or email GreaterMilfordCommunityChorus@gmail.com.



