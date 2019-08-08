Daily Schedule Released for The Wall That Heals in Bellingham
Aug 08, 2019 03:00PM
● By Pamela Johnson
The replica will leave Wayland High to head to Bellingham at 3 pm on Aug. 20. Residents are encouraged to line Route 126 in welcome
Below is the Daily Schedule for The Wall That Heals in Bellingham
AUGUST 22, 8 AM:
Reveille, played by Clint Keith
Morning Prayer with Pastor Baron Rodrigues, First Baptist Church
National Anthem, sung by Robert & Joseph Oliver
AUGUST 22: OPENING CEREMONY, 5 PM
Musical prelude, Bellingham High School Band with Music Director Marie Forte
Invocation with Fr. Matthew Westcott, LCDR, CHC, USN Chaplain, 25th Marines
Presentation of Colors, ColorGuard
National Anthem sung by Ayla Brown
Pledge of Allegiance, Bellingham VFW Post 7272 Commander Patrick Pisani
Star Spangled Banner
Retire the Colors, Trio National Emblem, Bellingham High School Concert Band with
Marie Forte and Bonnie Blakley, directors
Wreath Ceremony: Military and Fraternal Organizations
Missing Man Table: Joanne Morgan, Milford, MA
Opening Remarks by members of the Wall Committee
God Bless The USA sung by Robert & Joseph Oliver
Guest Speakers: State Rep. Michael Soter, Secretary of Veterans Affairs Francisco Urena
Military Guests: LTC Andrews Henderson, Garrison Commander; Command Sgt. Major
Stephanie Cleveland, Natick Soldier System Center
Introduction of Guest of Honor: Brigadier General Thomas Draude, USMC (Ret.)
Benediction: FR. Matthew Westcott, LCDR, CHC, USN Chaplain, 25th Marines
Firing of Cannon Volleys, Gloucester Light Infantry, Rhode Island Militia
8 PM: Lower the Colors, Taps played by Clint Keith
AUGUST 23, 8 AM:
Reveille, played by Clint Keith
Morning Prayer with Father Thien Nguyen
National Anthem, sung by Robert & Joseph Oliver
AUGUST 23: GOLD STAR FAMILY NIGHT, 5 PM
Invocation with Pastor Richard Mosher of Bellingham Bible Baptist Church
Presentation of Colors, __________
National Anthem, sung by Kristen Mcinnis Robertson
Pledge of Allegiance, Boy Scouts Troops 14 and 100
Retire the Colors,
Speakers: Keith M. Jackson, Past MA Commander 2018-2019, Veterans of Foreign Wars
Musical Tribute by Tony Parente: Sitting on the Dock of the Bay by Otis Redding 1967
Peggy Griffin, President Gold Star Wives of MassachusettsNancy Joyce, Susan Joyce DiCecco sisters of the late Kevin Joyce, Framingham, MA
Guy Forte, brother of the late Richard Forte, Newton, MA
Robert Bronson, brother of the late William F. Bronson, Gardner, MA
Benediction: Pastor Richard Mosher of Bellingham Bible Baptist Church
8PM: Lower the Colors, Taps played by Clint Keith
AUGUST 24, 8 AM:
Reveille, played by Thomas Cecelya
Morning Prayer with Pastor Baron Rodriques, First Baptist Church
National Anthem, sung by Robert & Joseph Oliver
AUGUST 24: VETERANS STORIES, 5 PM:
Invocation, Pastor Richard Mosher Bellingham Bible Baptist Church
Presentation of Colors
National Anthem, sung by Joseph and Robbie Oliver
Pledge Of Allegiance, Girl Scouts
Retire the Colors
Opening Remarks by Debora Olsen, Commander, MA Disabled American Veterans
Paul Thibault, USA, Bellingham
John Mcentegart, USMC, Framingham
Father Thien Nguyen, St. Theresa’s Blackstone, MA
Glenn Chambless, USMC, Framingham
Michael Lourie, Milford MA
Benediction, Pastor Richard Mosher Bellingham Bible Baptist Church
8 PM: LowerThe Colors, Taps played by
August 25. 8AM:
Reveille, played by ___________________
Morning Prayer with ____________________
National Anthem, sung by ___________________
CLOSING CEREMONY, 1PM:
Invocation, ________________
March on the Colors, US Army Natick Soldier System Center
National Anthem, sung by __________________
Retire the Colors
Guest Speaker: Tim Sullivan, Commander USN, former POW (see biography, pg. ___)
Speaker: Lt. Colonel Brian Sullivan, Military Police Corps, Vietnam 1970/1971
Reading by Bill Vicini: Letter honoring Vietnam Veterans, written by Captain Thomas
Hudner, USN Retired, Medal of Honor Recipent, Korea
Amazing Grace by the Brian Boru Bagpipe Band of Falmouth, MA
Cannon Volley by the Gloucester Light Infantry, Rhode Island Militia
Taps, played by Clint Keith
The Wall That Heals closes at 3 PM