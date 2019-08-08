Daily Schedule Released for The Wall That Heals in Bellingham

Below is the Daily Schedule for The Wall That Heals in Bellingham





AUGUST 22, 8 AM:

Reveille, played by Clint Keith

Morning Prayer with Pastor Baron Rodrigues, First Baptist Church

National Anthem, sung by Robert & Joseph Oliver





AUGUST 22: OPENING CEREMONY, 5 PM

Musical prelude, Bellingham High School Band with Music Director Marie Forte

Invocation with Fr. Matthew Westcott, LCDR, CHC, USN Chaplain, 25th Marines

Presentation of Colors, ColorGuard

National Anthem sung by Ayla Brown

Pledge of Allegiance, Bellingham VFW Post 7272 Commander Patrick Pisani

Star Spangled Banner

Retire the Colors, Trio National Emblem, Bellingham High School Concert Band with

Marie Forte and Bonnie Blakley, directors

Wreath Ceremony: Military and Fraternal Organizations

Missing Man Table: Joanne Morgan, Milford, MA

Opening Remarks by members of the Wall Committee

God Bless The USA sung by Robert & Joseph Oliver

Guest Speakers: State Rep. Michael Soter, Secretary of Veterans Affairs Francisco Urena

Military Guests: LTC Andrews Henderson, Garrison Commander; Command Sgt. Major

Stephanie Cleveland, Natick Soldier System Center

Introduction of Guest of Honor: Brigadier General Thomas Draude, USMC (Ret.)

Benediction: FR. Matthew Westcott, LCDR, CHC, USN Chaplain, 25th Marines

Firing of Cannon Volleys, Gloucester Light Infantry, Rhode Island Militia

8 PM: Lower the Colors, Taps played by Clint Keith





AUGUST 23, 8 AM:

Reveille, played by Clint Keith

Morning Prayer with Father Thien Nguyen

National Anthem, sung by Robert & Joseph Oliver





AUGUST 23: GOLD STAR FAMILY NIGHT, 5 PM

Invocation with Pastor Richard Mosher of Bellingham Bible Baptist Church

Presentation of Colors, __________

National Anthem, sung by Kristen Mcinnis Robertson

Pledge of Allegiance, Boy Scouts Troops 14 and 100

Retire the Colors,

Speakers: Keith M. Jackson, Past MA Commander 2018-2019, Veterans of Foreign Wars

Musical Tribute by Tony Parente: Sitting on the Dock of the Bay by Otis Redding 1967

Peggy Griffin, President Gold Star Wives of Massachusetts

Guy Forte, brother of the late Richard Forte, Newton, MA

Robert Bronson, brother of the late William F. Bronson, Gardner, MA

Benediction: Pastor Richard Mosher of Bellingham Bible Baptist Church

8PM: Lower the Colors, Taps played by Clint Keith





AUGUST 24, 8 AM:

Reveille, played by Thomas Cecelya

Morning Prayer with Pastor Baron Rodriques, First Baptist Church

National Anthem, sung by Robert & Joseph Oliver





AUGUST 24: VETERANS STORIES, 5 PM:

Invocation, Pastor Richard Mosher Bellingham Bible Baptist Church

Presentation of Colors

National Anthem, sung by Joseph and Robbie Oliver

Pledge Of Allegiance, Girl Scouts

Retire the Colors

Opening Remarks by Debora Olsen, Commander, MA Disabled American Veterans

Paul Thibault, USA, Bellingham

John Mcentegart, USMC, Framingham

Father Thien Nguyen, St. Theresa’s Blackstone, MA

Glenn Chambless, USMC, Framingham

Michael Lourie, Milford MA

Benediction, Pastor Richard Mosher Bellingham Bible Baptist Church

8 PM: LowerThe Colors, Taps played by





August 25. 8AM:

Reveille, played by ___________________

Morning Prayer with ____________________

National Anthem, sung by ___________________





CLOSING CEREMONY, 1PM:

Invocation, ________________

March on the Colors, US Army Natick Soldier System Center

National Anthem, sung by __________________

Retire the Colors

Guest Speaker: Tim Sullivan, Commander USN, former POW (see biography, pg. ___)

Speaker: Lt. Colonel Brian Sullivan, Military Police Corps, Vietnam 1970/1971

Reading by Bill Vicini: Letter honoring Vietnam Veterans, written by Captain Thomas

Hudner, USN Retired, Medal of Honor Recipent, Korea

Amazing Grace by the Brian Boru Bagpipe Band of Falmouth, MA

Cannon Volley by the Gloucester Light Infantry, Rhode Island Militia

Taps, played by Clint Keith

The Wall That Heals closes at 3 PM

Nancy Joyce, Susan Joyce DiCecco sisters of the late Kevin Joyce, Framingham, MA