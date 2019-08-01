Being Single in the Real Estate Arena





Buyer’s/Seller’s Remorse—Everyone experiences this emotion, but it typically hits at different times in the process. For example, one might experience it after accepting an offer, while another experiences it just prior to the closing. The good news is that this emotion doesn’t last for long. The big difference here for the single buyer is obvious—in a partnership transaction, there is someone to lean on while waiting for this emotion to pass.





Making the Decision—There are lots and lots of big and little decisions to make when buying or selling a home. From choosing where to live or coming up with a marketing strategy, it’s always easier to have someone you can bounce ideas off of. It is also easier to make a decision, and more comforting too, when that decision is being made by more than just the one whose feet are in the water.





Doing the Legwork—Sharing the workload is always easier, especially if you have a full-time life. There are a lot of moving pieces in a real estate transaction. Facing the laundry list of the large and small tasks can be daunting. Couples can share in this, but the single buyer/seller is at the disadvantage of having to fit it all on his/her own plate.





Strengths and Weaknesses—Yin and Yang, whatever you want to call it. “I can handle this; you can handle that.” What seems to you a big deal may not be to your partner and vice versa.





So, what can you do to make it easier if you are single?

Over the years I have come to realize that buying or selling a home is much different for single people than it is for couples. In fact, I can speak from experience—not just from being a Realtor®, but from having been a single person in the real estate arena. Without another person whose financial hat is also in the ring, a real estate transaction can be a lonely, exaggerated, and overwhelming process. There is no question about it: buying or selling a home in any circumstance is emotionally charged, but there are ways to help manage the “singles” stress.• Hire a competent, understanding Realtor. Select someone who communicates well, has the experience to project ahead, and has resources for you.• Make a list of what’s important and what isn’t.• Choose a person to lean on for making decisions—one person, not many. Too many opinions and well-meaning intentions will become overwhelming.• Know the steps of the transaction. Knowing in advance will help with the pieces of the puzzle as they are presented.• Hire professionals to help manage the workload—attorneys, movers, etc. Don’t expect to do this all on your own.• Anticipate Buyer’s or Seller’s Remorse—second-guessing ourselves is human nature. Know that this emotion happens to everyone and that it will go away.• Ask for Help—You might need help getting that paperwork from here to there or letting the movers into the house. It’s probably the hardest thing for any of us to do, but you have to ask.Contributed by Carol-Ann Palmieri (Al and Cal), ReMax Executive Realty, a local Realtor since 1989. Tel: 508-494-9061.