"Twilight on the Blackstone" Brings Good Food and Good Times

The Downtown Woonsocket Collaborative is pleased to announce the third annual dinner on the bridge event, "Twilight on the Blackstone". This one of kind night of fun, food, and music will take place on the Veterans Memorial Bridge on Court Street, a historic landmark venue set 100 feet above the Blackstone River. This event is the yearly fundraiser for DWC, a non-profit board of Main Street enthusiasts dedicated to the revitalization and promotion of the downtown area. This year’s dinner will take place Saturday August 24th, from 6pm to 10pm with a rain date of August 25th.





A multi-course dinner featuring local chefs and businesses will be served. Table 12, a Millrace Kitchen Member, will start things off with a duck, scallop and kielbasa appetizer trio. Locally baked breads will be offered by Dupras Bakery. The salad course featuring locally sourced greens will be provided by the Honey Shop. Ciro's Tavern will be back again this year with seafood chowder, and Missy's Family Restaurant will serve pasta primavera with a lobster base sauce and veggies. The meat course will be a porchetta provided by another Millrace Kitchen Member, Cuff's Counter. A lovely dessert trio of cupcakes, brownies and cheesecakes by Millrace Kitchen Member Iron Foods will finish the meal.





“After two tremendously successful years, we are thrilled to bring back the bridge dinner for 2019” notes DWC Promotions Chair Melissa Murray. “Guests will once again be able to enjoy a beautiful view of the Blackstone River and our historic landmark buildings while having a one of a kind dining experience. This year’s event will showcase a diverse sampling of the many talented people who work and reside in our City. The multi-course dinner will feature both local restaurant favorites and entrepreneurial chefs in Woonsocket, and a popular Woonsocket based band will provide the live entertainment.”





DWC Chairman Garrett Mancieri says, "We are really happy that this event has become the signature event that people look forward to the most in our downtown area." Mancieri goes on to say, "DWC relies on our donations from sponsors and guests at our events to keep our activism and promotion of the downtown area going. We are very appreciative of our wonderful sponsors and supporters who continue to keep our organization going financially so we can continue our work of revitalizing downtown Woonsocket."





Tickets are now available on our website ( www.dwc02895.org) . Individual tickets are $75 per person, couples $140, or a table of 10 for $650. Event sponsorships are also available by on the event page of our website. DWC is a 501c3 organization and tax advantages may apply for the purchase of tickets and sponsorships. More information can also be found on the Downtown Woonsocket Collaborative Facebook page, www.facebook.com/downtown02895



