Valley Tech Students Shine at SkillsUSA Nationals: Technical skills earn national gold medals and top-tier finishes
Jul 23, 2019 03:16PM
● By Pamela Johnson
UPTON – In the final stage of the SkillsUSA competition series, Blackstone Valley Tech students proved their talent, dedication, and education are among the best in the nation earning two gold medals as well as several top-tier placements at the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference in Louisville, Kentucky June 24-29th.
The exceptional results for BVT’s competitors exhibit the school’s commitment to its mission to prepare students for personal and professional success through a fusion of rigorous vocational-technical and academic skills.
This year’s championships also marked the third time a Valley Tech student successfully ran for national office with SkillsUSA. Anika Koopman of Northbridge was elected by the House of Delegates to serve a one-year term as Massachusetts Region 1 Vice President, SkillsUSA National Officer. As a National Officer, Anika will represent SkillsUSA through personal appearances and will participate in numerous professional development programs. Additionally, seven National Voting Delegates from BVT represented the school at the conference. These students will be working hard to serve as leaders for our school and SkillsUSA Massachusetts.
The following students from Blackstone Valley Tech were among the nation’s top competitors at the 2019 SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference Championships:
Gold, 1st Place: John Doiron of Douglas, Dental Assisting; Samuel Houle of Millville, Major Appliance Technology
4th Place: Melissa Vieira of Milford, Nurse Assisting; Mya Ackerman of Douglas, Restaurant Service
5th Place: Connor Andrews of Sutton and Zachary Rivernider of Mendon, Mobile Robotics; Joseph Cardin of Sutton, Welding
6th Place: Emma Kane of Blackstone; Kierra Kurtyka of Uxbridge; Renata Santiago of Milford; and Carissa Penta of Blackstone, Entrepreneurship; Vella Ross of Northbridge, Medical Terminology
7th Place: Demitri Almeida of Milford, Telecommunications Cabling
Students that completed and placed outside of the top ten:
Christopher Aurelio of Mendon, Photography; Max Brueggemann of Whitinsville, Technical Drafting; Olivia Cheschi of Milford, Alyssa Davis of Blackstone, and Sarah Duncan of Bellingham, Promotional Bulletin Board; Jake Garille of Uxbridge, Electrical Construction Wiring; Logan Keefe of Milford and Mason Weagle of Millbury, Digital Cinema Production; Jacob Martin of Upton, Automotive Service Technology; Caitlyn Meisner of Bellingham, Health Occupations Portfolio; Kevin Queally of Sutton, Advertising Design
Special Recognition: National Officer Adam Cavanaugh of Milford
SkillsUSA Career Essentials Credential
SKillsUSA Massachusetts awards one of the very first SkillsUSA Career Essentials Credential certifications to our very own National Officer, Adam Cavanaugh of Milford.
National Officer Elect: Anika Koopman of Northbridge, Massachusetts Region 1 Vice President
National Voting Delegates: Jessica Brown of Douglas; Skylar Chase of Northbridge; Katie Houskeeper of Upton; Abby Kelly of Hopedale; Tanyikeh Muanya of Milford; Madeleine Poitras of Hopedale; Samantha Stephens of Mendon
About Blackstone Valley Regional Vocational Technical High School (BVT):
Blackstone Valley Regional Vocational Technical High School serves the towns of Bellingham, Blackstone, Douglas, Grafton, Hopedale, Mendon, Milford, Millbury, Millville, Northbridge, Sutton, Upton, and Uxbridge. Located in the heart of the Blackstone Valley, Blackstone Valley Tech creates a positive learning community that prepares students for personal and professional success in an internationally competitive society through a fusion of rigorous vocational, technical, and academic skills. The school’s website is www.valleytech.k12.ma.us.
The exceptional results for BVT’s competitors exhibit the school’s commitment to its mission to prepare students for personal and professional success through a fusion of rigorous vocational-technical and academic skills.
This year’s championships also marked the third time a Valley Tech student successfully ran for national office with SkillsUSA. Anika Koopman of Northbridge was elected by the House of Delegates to serve a one-year term as Massachusetts Region 1 Vice President, SkillsUSA National Officer. As a National Officer, Anika will represent SkillsUSA through personal appearances and will participate in numerous professional development programs. Additionally, seven National Voting Delegates from BVT represented the school at the conference. These students will be working hard to serve as leaders for our school and SkillsUSA Massachusetts.
The following students from Blackstone Valley Tech were among the nation’s top competitors at the 2019 SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference Championships:
Gold, 1st Place: John Doiron of Douglas, Dental Assisting; Samuel Houle of Millville, Major Appliance Technology
4th Place: Melissa Vieira of Milford, Nurse Assisting; Mya Ackerman of Douglas, Restaurant Service
5th Place: Connor Andrews of Sutton and Zachary Rivernider of Mendon, Mobile Robotics; Joseph Cardin of Sutton, Welding
6th Place: Emma Kane of Blackstone; Kierra Kurtyka of Uxbridge; Renata Santiago of Milford; and Carissa Penta of Blackstone, Entrepreneurship; Vella Ross of Northbridge, Medical Terminology
7th Place: Demitri Almeida of Milford, Telecommunications Cabling
Students that completed and placed outside of the top ten:
Christopher Aurelio of Mendon, Photography; Max Brueggemann of Whitinsville, Technical Drafting; Olivia Cheschi of Milford, Alyssa Davis of Blackstone, and Sarah Duncan of Bellingham, Promotional Bulletin Board; Jake Garille of Uxbridge, Electrical Construction Wiring; Logan Keefe of Milford and Mason Weagle of Millbury, Digital Cinema Production; Jacob Martin of Upton, Automotive Service Technology; Caitlyn Meisner of Bellingham, Health Occupations Portfolio; Kevin Queally of Sutton, Advertising Design
Special Recognition: National Officer Adam Cavanaugh of Milford
SkillsUSA Career Essentials Credential
SKillsUSA Massachusetts awards one of the very first SkillsUSA Career Essentials Credential certifications to our very own National Officer, Adam Cavanaugh of Milford.
National Officer Elect: Anika Koopman of Northbridge, Massachusetts Region 1 Vice President
National Voting Delegates: Jessica Brown of Douglas; Skylar Chase of Northbridge; Katie Houskeeper of Upton; Abby Kelly of Hopedale; Tanyikeh Muanya of Milford; Madeleine Poitras of Hopedale; Samantha Stephens of Mendon
About Blackstone Valley Regional Vocational Technical High School (BVT):
Blackstone Valley Regional Vocational Technical High School serves the towns of Bellingham, Blackstone, Douglas, Grafton, Hopedale, Mendon, Milford, Millbury, Millville, Northbridge, Sutton, Upton, and Uxbridge. Located in the heart of the Blackstone Valley, Blackstone Valley Tech creates a positive learning community that prepares students for personal and professional success in an internationally competitive society through a fusion of rigorous vocational, technical, and academic skills. The school’s website is www.valleytech.k12.ma.us.