Funding for Home Repairs Available through the Town



The town of Bellingham is accepting new applications for the Bellingham Housing Rehabilitation Program (BRHRP), which assists low- and moderate-income property owners to make repairs to their properties. (See income limits on program summary at https://www.bellinghamma.org/sites/bellinghamma/files/uploads/brhrp_program_summary_2018_revised.pdf...





Applications will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis while funds remain.

Eligible owners can receive up to $40,000 per unit to make needed repairs, including but not limited to repairs of roofs, plumbing or electric systems; repair or replacement of heating and septic systems; work to increase energy efficiency; replacement of windows or siding or work to make accessibility modifications.





Assistance is available to income-eligible homeowners town-wide, in the form of zero-interest, deferred-payment loans. No interest is ever charged and no repayment is required unless the property is sold or refinanced. At the end of fifteen years the loan is forgiven and becomes a grant.









Applications are now available and may be downloaded at https://www.bellinghamma.org/sites/bellinghamma/files/uploads/brhrp_owner_occupant_application.pdf , or picked up at the Bellingham Senior Center, Town Clerk’s Office, or Community Development Office in the old Town Hall. Interested homeowners who are unable to download or pick up an application may call the Community Development Office and request that an application be mailed or emailed to them.





For additional information call the Bellingham Community Development Office at 508-657-2890 or 508-657-289; office hours are Monday and Wednesday, 9:30 AM—2:30 PM.

Income limits do apply and a majority of the units in a multi-unit property must be occupied by income-eligible owners or renters. All work is completed by licensed and insured contractors that pre-register with the program and are supervised program staff.