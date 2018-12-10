First Baptist Church Brings Bethlehem to Bellingham

Members of the First Baptist Church of Bellingham portrayed the birth of Christ at a live nativity scene at the church on Dec. 8. This is an annual event during the holiday season. Participating were, from left, Rev. Baron Rodrigues, Sue Uvezian, Marilyn Cook, Dezmond Duarte, Jim Kachmarsky, Cathy Kachmarsky, Peter Ashley, Caroline Mahoney and Warren Cook.



(Bulletin photo by Pauline Hamwey)