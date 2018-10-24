BVT Completes Work at Blackstone Valley Education Hub
Oct 24, 2018 07:00AM
● By Pamela Johnson
BVCC Ed Hub Construction 18: The Blackstone Valley Tech Construction Technology students built partitions in the Linwood Mill to accommodate two new learning laboratories for the Blackstone Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Blackstone Valley EdHub.
A hallmark of the Blackstone Valley Tech culture is promoting lifelong learning and developing innovative teaching techniques. As the school is limited to admitting approximately 315 students each year out of upwards of 1,000 applications, BVT searches for opportunities to aid in bringing exceptional career technical education to all students in the Blackstone Valley. Recently, BVT students shared their vocational skills with the Blackstone Valley Chamber of Commerce as they created new instructional space for a workforce training center.
The shared mission of addressing the shortage of skilled workers in Massachusetts by providing opportunities for students to learn in-demand technical skills made the project a perfect collaboration between BVT and the Chamber of Commerce.
Several BVT programs were involved in retrofitting space within the Linwood Mill into classrooms and laboratories. After a meeting with the Blackstone Valley Chamber of Commerce, their partners, and BVT programs to discuss the function of the new classrooms and the desired features, the BVT Drafting and Design students created outline drawings of the space. The drawings allowed the parties to see their ideas in action and modify them as necessary. The rough plans were given to an architect who completed the plans and worked with BVT staff and the Blackstone Valley Chamber of Commerce to pull permits for the project.
The Construction Technology students faced the challenge of matching new construction with old construction. The Linwood Mill is almost 200 years old, and the students needed to build partitions in a way that would match the style of the architecture. In addition, there was significant deconstruction and preparation work that needed to be completed to maintain the historical value of the room.
“They had to build the wall so that it would fit in the existing space,” said BVT Vocational Director Thomas Belland. “It’s going to look out of place if they don’t make exact measurements and follow their plans.”
Once the new, soundproofed wall was built, the Electrical students stepped in to reroute wire displaced in the construction, run new cabling, and bring power and lighting into the space. As the room now included an extra wall and a room, the wiring had to be modified to accommodate the changes.
Bringing exceptional career technical learning opportunities to residents of the Blackstone Valley is nothing new for the Blackstone Valley Vocational Regional School District. The school completes renovation projects each year for district towns, promotes career technical activities, shares curriculum with other schools, and assists area school systems in implementing non-duplicative career technical programs.
“Area students need not apply to BVT to be helped by us. Over the years, we have served as a ‘Milton Bradley’ style learning device manufacturing center for area school systems,” said BVT Superintendent-Director Dr. Michael Fitzpatrick. “Assisting the Blackstone Valley Chamber of Commerce to build the education center is just one of the many ways we’re working to ensure all students in the area can pursue career technical education.”
