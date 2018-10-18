Barros Completes Eagle Scout Leadership Project

Eagle Scout Candidate Matthew Barros, from Boy Scout Troop 100, is a freshman and National Junior Honor Society student at Bellingham High School. He completed his Eagle Scout Leadership Service Project at the newly re-named Joseph F. DiPietro Elementary School, previously known as South Elementary School, on August 19.





Matthew met with Principal Judi Lamarre on March 30, 2018, with the idea of changing the current school sign into a new sign with DiPietro Elementary School’s name on it and landscaping the area surrounding the sign.





To raise a total of $500 for his project, Matthew held candy-bar fundraisers at Walmart in Bellingham and at his church, the Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer in Foxboro. Additional fundraising efforts came through work colleagues of his parents, Holly and Chris Barros of Bellingham; the Boucher family of North Attleboro; his aunt Pamela Barros of Canton; and friends and neighbors in the town.





Matthew led his project, delegating specific tasks to all of his volunteers while putting in his own time and effort to make sure the project was completed according to the BSA and school standards. “It was a family and community effort,” said Matthew. “I couldn’t have asked for more support from my family, troop, and NJHS friends. Everyone worked so hard to make this project happen for our community. I am very grateful for everyone’s help.”





Volunteers include his grandparents Ronald and Adrienne Barros of Dedham and his parents, Holly Barros (Co-Committee Chair) and Chris Barros (Scoutmaster of Troop 100). Troop 100 volunteers include Assistant Scoutmaster Joe DeLuca, Committee Chair Jennifer DeLuca, Life Scout Bradley DeLuca, Assistant Scoutmaster Greg Gonthier, Assistant Scoutmaster Brian Bell, Eagle Scout Kolbe Bell, Assistant Scoutmaster Steve Clancy, Star Scout Sam Clancy, First Class Scout RJ Rood, and Second Class Scout Jeffrey Farquhar Alaire. Matthew also had a group of students from his National Junior Honor Society volunteer their time as well, including Eli Azano Brown, Caleb Elster, Zachary Joseph, and Lucy Sullivan.





Matthew has been a scout for 8 years, starting as a Tiger Scout at South Elementary. He and his scout troop have been known for leading conservation projects at the school, such as landscaping around the school signs and picking up trash on school grounds.When the project was completed, Matthew donated the remaining funds from his project back to Principal Judi Lamarre to give to the school-based food pantry to help stock the shelves. Every November, Matthew and his troop run a town-wide food drive known as “Scouting for Food,” to collect donations for Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry at St. Blaise Catholic Church, the charter organization of Boy Scout Troop 100. As a scout, Matthew understands the importance of giving back to the community and wanted to donate his remaining funds to the school-based food pantry at DiPietro Elementary School to complete his Eagle Scout Project.