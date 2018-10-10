Vets Support Organization to Hold Bottle/Can Drive Fundraiser on Oct. 13

Join volunteers from Thanks to Yanks this Saturday, October 13, 2018, 9am-1pm, for a bottle and can drive at Big Y's parking lot (Tran Redemption Corp), 161 East Main Street, in Milford. Drop off your returnable bottles and cans; we’ll sort them. All monies raised will be used to support our military members, veterans and their families.





Thanks To Yanks, is a non-political 501(c)(3) organization whose mission is to support military members, veterans and their families. Founded in 2006 as a onetime 9/11 tribute dinner to recognize the the dedication of the emergency responders during the rescue effort, and the sacrifices military families endured in response to the attacks. Now, as an all-volunteer organization, Thanks To Yanks provides resources, connects the community with programs and identifies gaps in service to maximize support of our military and veterans.





