Vets Support Organization to Hold Bottle/Can Drive Fundraiser on Oct. 13
Oct 10, 2018 11:40AM
● By Pamela Johnson
Join volunteers from Thanks to Yanks this Saturday, October 13, 2018, 9am-1pm, for a bottle and can drive at Big Y's parking lot (Tran Redemption Corp), 161 East Main Street, in Milford. Drop off your returnable bottles and cans; we’ll sort them. All monies raised will be used to support our military members, veterans and their families.
Thanks To Yanks, is a non-political 501(c)(3) organization whose mission is to support military members, veterans and their families. Founded in 2006 as a onetime 9/11 tribute dinner to recognize the the dedication of the emergency responders during the rescue effort, and the sacrifices military families endured in response to the attacks. Now, as an all-volunteer organization, Thanks To Yanks provides resources, connects the community with programs and identifies gaps in service to maximize support of our military and veterans.
For more information or to donate, please visit www.thankstoyanks.org, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.