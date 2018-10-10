Halloween Luminary Canal Walk Along Blackstone River Slated for Oct. 20

In a partnership with MA Department of Conservation and Recreation, the Blackstone River Watershed Association invites you to a Halloween Luminary Canal Walk on Saturday, October 20, from 5:30 PM to 6:30PM. Take a lantern stroll along the Blackstone Canal towpath at River Bend Farm Visitor Center, located at 287 Oak Street, in Uxbridge. Join us for a not-so-spooky walk at the water’s edge, listen for wildlife, watch out for the tricky will o’ the wisps and enjoy the scents and sounds of autumn! Kids will decorate paper bags to make their own lanterns then place an LED in each one and line the towpath with them.







The walk will start before sunset and continue through twilight, as darkness falls we will return on the path which will be illuminated with the children’s lanterns. This is a 45-minute family friendly easy walk and is stroller friendly. All ages welcome and children are encouraged to wear costumes. Enjoy apple cider and a treat at the River Bend Farm Visitor Center after the walk.



