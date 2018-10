Bellingham Announces Early Voting Schedule for State Election

Bellingham Municipal Center – Arcand Room

Monday, October 22nd – 8:30 AM – 6 PM

Tuesday, October 23rd - 8:30 AM – 4 PM

Wednesday, October 24th - 8:30 AM – 4 PM

Thursday, October 25th - 8:30 AM – 4 PM

Friday, October 26th - 8:30 AM – 12 NOON

Saturday, October 27th – 8:00AM – 12 NOON

Monday, October 29nd – 8:30 AM – 6 PM

Tuesday, October 30th - 8:30 AM – 4 PM

Wednesday, October 31st - 8:30 AM – 4 PM

Thursday, November 1st - 8:30 AM – 4 PM

Friday, November 2nd - 8:30 AM – 12 NOON

Polls open at 7 AM, on November 6th, at Bellingham High School, and will remain open until 8PM.