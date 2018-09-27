Meet MA Senate Candidates at Citizens for Milford Forum

Citizens for Milford will hold a Candidates Forum featuring the candidates for State Senator of the Worcester and Norfolk districts as well as State Representative of the Tenth Worcester district. The Forum will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 16, in the Parish Hall at St. Mary’s Church in Milford. (Note: Slightly more emphasis has been placed on the Senate race simply because the State Rep. race does not effect Bellingham residents.)





The two candidates for State Senate—incumbent Sen. Ryan Fattman (R) pictured above on the left, and challenger Tom Merolli (D) —will be available to meet voters starting at 6:30 PM; the forum will begin at 7 PM. State Representative candidates, incumbent State Rep. Brian Murray (D), and challenger Sandra Slattery Biagetti (R) will also participate.





This event is free and open to the public. Constituents in all towns within the Worcester and Norfolk districts for state senator—Bellingham, Blackstone, Douglas, Dudley, Hopedale, Mendon, Milford, Millville, Northbridge, Oxford, Southbridge, Sutton, Uxbridge, and Webster—and the Tenth Worcester district for state representative (Hopedale, Mendon, Milford, and Medway Precinct 1) are invited to attend.







Each candidate will have the opportunity to make an opening statement, answer questions from members of the audience, then make a closing statement. Citizens for Milford Chairman Steve Trettel and Co-Chairman Jose Costa will moderate the event. Trettel says, “Our goal for the Candidates Forum is to provide an opportunity for all constituents in the area to meet the candidates and learn about their views on issues confronting our communities. As always, we will include the Citizens Participation segment in this year’s forum, in which we invite attendees to come to the microphone and ask their own questions of the candidates.”







Milford voters who are unable to attend the forum are encouraged to email questions in advance to CitizensforMilford@gmail.com or to submit questions via the group’s Facebook page (CitizensforMilford). The group will make every effort to ensure that those questions are posed to the candidates the night of the forum, which will be video recorded and broadcast on Milford TV at subsequent times. The video will also be available to watch on the Citizens for Milford website ( CitizensforMilford.com ) and Facebook page as soon as it is available following the event.





The Parish Hall of Saint Mary of the Assumption Church is located at 17 Winter Street in Milford. Parking is available in the adjacent lot and on neighborhood streets. Main entry into the Parish Hall is located on the side of the building that faces Sumner Street. More information about the forum is available at CitizensforMilford.com.





About Citizens for Milford: Citizens for Milford is a volunteer, non-partisan, grassroots organization that includes a diverse group of citizens who care about our community. Participation in our projects and events is open to everyone in Milford. More information is available at CitizensforMilford.com.