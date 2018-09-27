Business Spotlight: Artworks Studio Moves “Home” to Bellingham





The earth without “art” is just “eh.”





Although Bellingham’s Kathy Wotton did not write that line, she certainly believes in the idea that art can elevate individuals, as well as the entire planet, to levels higher than just “eh.”

She is the owner of Artworks Studio, located at Bellingham Plaza since October 1. On the Studio’s website, she explains, “We are a group of art creators and educators striving to provide inspiration, education and motivation in the arts.”





She has assembled a team (see photo) that offers professional development, weekly workshops, afterschool art, canvas and watercolor painting, Zentangle, clay and pottery wheel work, and an assortment of crafts.





“We are very intentional about the classes we offer,” explains Kathy. “Where is the art lesson? Is it color… the lines… the design? What are they going to walk away with besides a piece of canvas?”





All ages are welcome at the Studio. “There is a need for art in a child’s life,” observes Kathy. “Art uses a different part of the brain; it gives the other parts a rest from all the stress and anxiety we experience these days.” This, of course, applies to adults as well.





Artworks Studio opened in Hopedale in 2011. Years earlier, Kathy graduated from Rhode Island College with a degree in art education. At that time, jobs were scarce in her field, so she taught private students at home. “Then someone offered me space for a studio and I realized this was no longer just a hobby—it was becoming a business.”





Now, the building where her studio was located in Hopedale has been sold.





“I feel like we are coming home to Bellingham,” notes Kathy, who lives here with her husband and three grown children. Her team at the Studio has worked with the Bellingham Library and the Senior Center.









Artworks Studio hosts all kinds of events, including corporate outings, fundraisers, anniversaries, and birthday parties. “Once a month,” says Kathy, “we host a family art night so that everyone can enjoy art together.” Big this time of year is making pumpkins and turkeys out of clay.





Limited scholarships are available, and there is a “third-child discount” of 30% that helps to make family participation affordable. There is also a $5 off coupon at our website. (See details in the ad on the previous page.)





As the holiday season approaches, Kathy offers a reminder: “Give the gift of art, and we have gift certificates available on the website.”











Artworks Studio is located in the Shopping Plaza at Bellingham Commons (behind Dairy Queen). The studio is open only for classes and events. Please contact them by calling 508-365-8462 or visit us online at www.artworksstudio.net

The artists at Artworks Studio include Sharon Grant, who specializes in teaching watercolor painting and pottery; she is also a special education teacher at Bellingham Middle School. Elisa Murphy is a Certified Zentangle instructor who learned the craft during a particularly difficult time in her life; she teaches at Alternatives Unlimited in Whitinsville, which, by the way, is the town where Zentangle was born. Beth Guikema is the event coordinator for the studio. Her post-graduate work includes an MA in communications, and she was the event coordinator at the Boston University School of Law. Mari Steinmann, who hails from South Africa, where she was a compounding pharmacist, specializes in teaching mixed media and drawing at the studio. Colleen Fernandes teaches hand-lettering and painting. After 16 years of corporate design work in Boston, she has settled in Uxbridge and also paints furniture from home. Kathy Wotton is the owner of Artworks Studio; she teaches after-school art and pottery.Expect to get much more than just an “eh” from the recipient of your gift.Business Spotlights are a paid service offered by the Bellingham Bulletin. For more information on how to have a spotlight article & ad written/designed for your business, contact Advertising Sales Manager Cyndy Rogers, 508-529-4437 or cyndyrogers@charter.net.