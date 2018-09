Deadline Looms for YMCA/Bellingham Community Farm Matching Grant Opportunity

Sep 15, 2018 09:45AM ● Published by Pamela Johnson

The new Bellingham Community Farm has been offered a matching grant opportunity. We need to raise $5,500 by September 29. If we raise at least $5,500 in this timeframe, it will be matched bringing the total gift amount to $11,000. With $11,000 we will be able to:Learn more about this funding opportunity and see a quick video of the farm at:Our YMCA works best when we collaborate with other community-based organizations to accomplish more than we each could on our own. Our Y collaborated with the Town of Bellingham and launched the Bellingham Community Farm in the spring of 2018. In addition, Bellingham Public Schools, Bellingham Senior Center, New England Chapel, and the Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry have all agreed to be an important part of this community wide project. Our community partners create opportunities to build the infrastructure necessary to create a sustainable revenue stream, provide opportunities for students with special needs to learn life skills, and provide access to healthy food for food pantry participants. The Bellingham Community Farm provides intergenerational opportunities for families to connect with each other, offer meaningful hands-on assistance, and learn about the importance of eating healthy, locally grown food.Donations may be made on-line at www.patronicity.com/BellinghamCommunityFarm.