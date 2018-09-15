Deadline Looms for YMCA/Bellingham Community Farm Matching Grant Opportunity
Sep 15, 2018 09:45AM ● Published by Pamela Johnson
Bellingham residents can buy farm-fresh veggies at the Communiity Farm Stand
- Complete the farm stand structure
- Provide hands-on learning experiences for high school students with special needs
- Launch a weekly farm stand for residents to buy healthy food
- Build a split rail fence and create plantings to enhance curb appeal
- Launch the weekly food donation with the Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry to bring healthy food to low-income residents
Our YMCA works best when we collaborate with other community-based organizations to accomplish more than we each could on our own. Our Y collaborated with the Town of Bellingham and launched the Bellingham Community Farm in the spring of 2018. In addition, Bellingham Public Schools, Bellingham Senior Center, New England Chapel, and the Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry have all agreed to be an important part of this community wide project. Our community partners create opportunities to build the infrastructure necessary to create a sustainable revenue stream, provide opportunities for students with special needs to learn life skills, and provide access to healthy food for food pantry participants. The Bellingham Community Farm provides intergenerational opportunities for families to connect with each other, offer meaningful hands-on assistance, and learn about the importance of eating healthy, locally grown food.
Donations may be made on-line at www.patronicity.com/BellinghamCommunityFarm.