Hazardous Waste Disposal Set for June 23

Jun 18, 2018 06:13AM ● Published by Pamela Johnson

Bellingham Senior Center

Bellingham’s annual household hazardous waste collection day is scheduled for Saturday, June 23, from 9 AM to1 PM, at the Senior Center, located at 40 Blackstone St. This event is free for Bellingham residents however identification is required.







Only oil-based paint will be accepted at the HHW collection site; latex paint can be left uncovered to harden and disposed of with your regular curbside waste.

Please remember the Recycling Center located on Maple St is open Saturdays and Sundays. Propane tanks and batteries are always accepted at the Center.







Questions regarding this event can be directed to the Town Administrator at dfraine@bellinghamma.org





Click on the attached PDF ("Acceptable Hazardous Waste") below to view additional information

