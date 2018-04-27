In the May 2018 print edition
Apr 27, 2018 06:00AM ● Published by Pamela Johnson
The only bummer--and it's a minor one at that-- is that the Memorial Day committee has once again asked that parade participants do not throw candy to the crowd because of "the solemn meaning of the holiday." I'm sorry, I could be wrong (in fact, I most probably am) but I just don't think that throwing candy for little kids to chase after during a parade translates to disrespect for veterans. Don't the Shriners drive around in silly little cars? And aren't people dressed as clowns and other cartoon characters? Throwing candy would certainly be inappropriate during the ceremony that will be held at the gazebo at the conclusion of the parade since that is the time and place that calls for dignity and respect. But during the parade? Nah. (As I said, I'm probably wrong, but that's my take on it.)
Anyway, please let our advertisers know that you saw their ads in the Bellingham Bulletin, and try to do business with them as often as possible. Since we do not charge a subscription fee, ad sales generate 100% of our operating revenue. It would literally be impossible for me to pay people to help me produce the Bulletin and mail it directly into your home or business, or post it online every month, without a whole lot of advertisers. We'd like to keep as many of the ones we have as possible, and pick up some new ones as well.
Here's a quick peek at the May issue. To view the PDF file in its entirety, scroll down and click on center of the newspaper icon. Thanks for supporting the Bellingham Bulletin!
Bellingham’s 147th Memorial Day Parade, Ceremony Set for May 20 - Apr 27, 2018 06:00AM
Gerard Dubois will be the Grand Marshal for Bellingham’s 147th Memorial Day parade and ceremony on Sunday, May 20, at 1 p.m. A native of Bellingham, the 72-year-old Dubois served... Read More »
Members Updated, Officers Sworn in at April BBA Meeting - Apr 27, 2018 06:00AM
At the April meeting of the BBA, members listened to an update from Town Administrator Denis Fraine on what's been happening and going to happen in Bellingham. The Town Clerk swore in new... Read More »
Mount St. Charles Nine Has Six Links to Bellingham - Apr 27, 2018 06:00AM
The Mount St. Charles varsity baseball team has a dominant Bellingham connection. Five of its players hail from Bellingham, and the head coach, also a Bellingham resident, is well-known... Read More »
Personal Touch in Dentistry Is the Priority for the Doctors Stein - Apr 27, 2018 06:00AM
In this age of chain dental clinics that often include as many dentists as some hair salons include stylists, it’s becoming increasingly rare to find a family dental business... Read More »
About Wind- and Tree-Related Damage Claims - Apr 27, 2018 06:00AM
What a tough winter this ended up being for tree- and wind-related damage to our area. Many of our clients called in claims after high winds or blizzards toppled trees and branches... Read More »
May 2018 print edition