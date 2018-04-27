In the May 2018 print edition

Apr 27, 2018 06:00AM ● Published by Pamela Johnson

Bellingham is gearing up for its 147 Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony--only it won't actually take place on Memorial Day. The town has a long-standing tradition of holding the event on the weekend before the actual holiday, the thinking being that, because it's a long weekend and the official kickoff of summer, many families go out of town. By celebrating the weekend before, everyone gets to enjoy the festivities.The only bummer--and it's a minor one at that-- is that the Memorial Day committee has once again asked that parade participants do not throw candy to the crowd because of "the solemn meaning of the holiday." I'm sorry, I could be wrong (in fact, I most probably am) but I just don't think that throwing candy for little kids to chase after during a parade translates to disrespect for veterans. Don't the Shriners drive around in silly little cars? And aren't people dressed as clowns and other cartoon characters? Throwing candy would certainly be inappropriate during the ceremony that will be held at the gazebo at the conclusion of the parade since that is the time and place that calls for dignity and respect. But during the parade? Nah. (As I said, I'm probably wrong, but that's my take on it.)Anyway, please let our advertisers know that you saw their ads in the, and try to do business with them as often as possible. Since we do not charge a subscription fee, ad sales generate 100% of our operating revenue. It would literally be impossible for me to pay people to help me produce theand mail it directly into your home or business, or post it online every month, without a whole lot of advertisers. We'd like to keep as many of the ones we have as possible, and pick up some new ones as well.Here's a quick peek at the May issue. To view the PDF file in its entirety, scroll down and click on center of the newspaper icon. Thanks for supporting the



