BVT Students Spread a Proactive Message
Mar 29, 2018 06:00AM ● Published by Pamela Johnson
UPTON – A central tenant of many crisis management and public health strategies is to foresee problems and implement procedures to stop potential issues before any damage is done. The BVT SkillsUSA Community Service Team followed the same strategy by taking their public awareness campaign to Stacy Middle School in Milford to educate students to recognize the signs of gender violence and stop the trend in its tracks.
The team, junior Madeleine Asacker of Mendon, senior Mina Dehestani of Millville, and senior Olivia Setzer of Sutton, brought the Game Change: The Patriots Anti-Violence Partnership training program to the school teaching 18 Stacey Middle School eighth graders to recognize dynamics of power and control that can lead to relationship and gender-based violence.
“Our team presented an interactive PowerPoint, which was broken up with group activities, that helped the students understand our message on anti-violence and the domestic violence initiative,” said Dehestani. “The students were given the opportunity to gather new tools and skills to bring back into their classrooms not only regarding leadership, but on the Game Change program as a whole.”
The Game Change program is a partnership between the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation and the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office that aims to implement long-term anti-violence and healthy relationship education in Massachusetts schools. The training curriculum, Mentors in Violence Prevention (MVP), gives students the skills to recognize dynamics of power and control that can lead to relationship and gender-based violence.
The trip to Stacy Middle School was the BVT SkillsUSA Community Service team’s second stop on their campaign. The Community Service Team will continue to expand the scope of its public awareness campaign by making presentations in schools and at events throughout Valley Tech’s 13-town district. A panel of judges will evaluate their campaign on April 27 at the SkillsUSA Massachusetts State Leadership and Skills Conference Championship. A gold medal victory at the state level will qualify the project for the national championship in June in Louisville, Kentucky.
