BHS Students Hold 17-Minute Walk-Out



Mar 14, 2018 01:17PM ● Published by Pamela Johnson

Organizer Ryan Palardy is shown in front of Bellingham High School

On Wed, March 14, BHS students and some faculty members walked out at 10 a.m. for 17 minutes to participate in an act of civil disobedience to honor the 17 victims of the Florida school shooting, and to begin a discussion about keeping students safe at school. BHS students also signed a banner during lunch time and drafted letters to our senators and state representatives.



Student leader Ryan Palardy organized the meaningful and respectful event at the high school. Students held a 5-minute interval of silence to remember the victims, and then Palardy and Maureen Krysta spoke about promoting kindness, unity, and respect throughout the student body.







