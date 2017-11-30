Senior Center Announces December News & Events

Nov 30, 2017 07:00AM ● Published by Pamela Johnson

The kitchen "staff" at the craft fair (L-R): Bill Eltzroth, Lorraine Gagne, Pat Levesque, Tina Tyler, Ron Gamache, and Brendan Burke

Gallery: 2017 Craft Fair [2 Images] Click any image to expand.

RMV NEAR ME —Senior citizens can receive assistance processing routine RMV transactions online with help from Lisa Mottola, Assistant Director. Please call Lisa at 508-657-2708 to schedule an appointment.

LAST CALL FOR THE ANNUAL GIVING TREE—Join the Knitters on Monday mornings to knit and crochet items for The Giving Tree. You can also create items at home and bring them to the Senior Center. Please include your name with your donation. Items are due By Dec. 11.

GATRA HOLIDAY SCHEDULE CHANGES—There will be no Dial-a-Ride services on Friday, Dec. 22. Shuttle will operate as normal.There will be no Shuttle or Dial-a-Ride services on Monday, Dec. 25.

LIONS CLUB SENIOR LUNCHEON—Saturday, Dec. 2, sittings at 11 am and 1 pm, at the Bellingham Senior Center. The Bellingham and Franklin Lions Clubs will sponsor a free senior luncheon on Saturday, Dec. 2, for all senior citizens of Bellingham and Franklin. Space is limited, so all seniors should call or sign up at the Bellingham or Franklin Senior Center as soon as possible to reserve a seat.

BLOOD PRESSURE CLINIC—Monday, Dec. 4, 10am–12pm; free. Bellingham’s Public Health Nurse will takeblood pressure readings at the Senior Center. Sign up at the front desk or call the Senior Center at 508-966-0398.

BESG DECEMBER LUNCHEON—Tuesday, Dec. 5, at 12 pm. Cost is $7 for members, $10 for non-members and late sign-ups. The menu has been changed from beef stew to pot roast, catered by Mickey G.

JOY OF LEARNING: THE OTTOMAN EMPIRE—Tuesdays, December 5, 12, 19 and 26, at 1:30pm; free. This educational program explores the fascinating history of the Ottoman Empire. A 30-minute DVD presentation followed by a group discussion.

WIRE WRAP JEWELERY CLASS—Tuesday, Dec. 5, 12, 19 and 26, at 10 am; $10 per person. Create attractive pieces with gold- or silver-plated wire, which also helps with manual dexterity for people with arthritis. Partially sponsored by the Harvard/Pilgrim Foundation. Sign up at the front desk or call 508-966-0398.

SERVING HEALTH INFORMATION NEEDS OF EVERYONE (S.H.I.N.E.)

December 5, 12, 19 and 26, 9am-12pm; free. SHINE representatives Judy and Leland Katz provide free, unbiased and confidential counseling on all aspects of health insurance to anyone on Medicare, by appointment only. To schedule a SHINE appointment during Open Enrollment, please call the Senior Center at 508-966-0398. Medicare open enrollment ends on Dec. 7.

TRIAD: INJURY, FALL & FIRE PREVENTION—Thursday, Dec. 7, 11am-12pm; free. Learn how to prevent injuries and falls and how to implement fire prevention practices at home. Sign up at the front desk or call the Senior Center at 508-966-0398.

REP. KEVIN KUROS OFFICE HOURS—Tuesday, Dec. 12, 9-10am; free. Meet the Representative at the Bellingham Senior Center and voice your opinions and concerns regarding the town. Any constituent who wishes to speak to Rep. Kuros but cannot attend is encouraged to contact him at 617-722-2460, or email his Legislative Aide at Amanda.Copeland@mahouse.gov.

BEREAVEMENT SUPPORT GROUP—Thursday, Dec. 7 & 21, 11:15am; free. Join with others who have experienced a similar loss. Funded by a state grant administered by MA Assoc. for Councils on Aging and Senior Center Directors. Please call the Center at 508-966-0398 and provide your name and contact information.

BESG HU KE LAU & ATKINS FARM TRIP—Thursday, Dec. 14, 9:45am–5:30pm, $60 per person. Polynesian dining and Christmas Luau show, including lunch and dessert, followed by a trip to Atkins Farm and gift shop. (Please call for availability; spaces are limited.)

BESG CHRISTMAS PARTY—Tuesday, Dec. 19, 12–2pm; $10.

“A WHITE HOUSE CHRISTMAS” PRESENTATION WITH PATRICIA PERRY—Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2pm; free. Join Historical Interpreter Patricia Perry as she takes her audience through the grandeur of the White House at Christmas time. From Presidents past, we will look at decorations, trees and ceremony through pictures, words and music. If you want to experience an old-fashioned American Christmas, this is the show for you! Sign up at the front desk or call 508-966-0398.

LEGAL CONSULTATIONS—Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2-4pm; free. Attorney Daniel T. Doyle is available by appointment for free legal consultations. To schedule your free 15-minute consultation, sign up at the front desk or call the Senior Center at 508-966-0398.

HOW TO MAKE A FLEECE BLANKET—Thursday, Dec. 21, 1pm; free.Participants must bring two 2-yd. pieces of fleece or a large kit to create their blanket. Fleece blankets make wonderful holiday gifts for family and friends! Sign up at the front desk or call 508-966-0398.

The Bellingham COA Senior Center wishes to thank Hazel Swartz for her monetary donation to the Senior Center in memory of Leona Nicoletti. The Bellingham Elder Service Group thanks Jim Fitzpatrick and Millie Woodman for their donations to the BESG.If you lost a ring, please contact the Senior Center at 508-966-0398. There are two in our lost and found waiting to be claimed.The Senior Center will be closed on Fri., Dec. 22, and Mon., Dec. 25, for the Christmas holiday.The next COA Board Meeting will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 12, at 1pm.The Council on Aging (COA) had a very successful Craft Fair again this year, thanks to the committee—co-chairs, Betty Willey, Eva Gamache and Yvonne Bartlett. They put in many hours of work to plan such a successful day. The funds raised will help with purchases and new programs.Thank you to all the following sponsor, donors and volunteers of the fall fair. The sponsor was the Bellingham Elder Service Group. Donors included Bellingham Quilters, Bill Barrett, Eva Gamache, Diana MacDonald, Kay Page, Evelyn Williams, UniBank, Dean Bank, Terrazza, Bob’s Bake & Beverage, Li’l General, Beef Barn, Stop & Shop, Blackhawk Pizza, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Dairy Queen, Charlie’s Tire, AAA, Bellingham Electric, Walmart, Famous House of Pizza, Advanced Auto Parts, Hunan Kitchen, Bellingham Palace Pizza, Longhorn Steakhouse, Dunkin’ Donuts (Rt. 126), and Prezo. Volunteers included Paul Peter, Jim Capenito, Dave Peck, Frank Fry, Bill Kramer, Bill Edwards, Ken Barberry, Bill Eltzroth, Jim Fitzpatrick, Glenn Moody, Fred Milgram, Eva Gamache, Yvonne Bartlett, Susan Smith, John Hogan, Diana MacDonald, Phyllis Dunn, Gail Milgram, Karen Smith, Millie Woodman, Linda Drohan, Pat Gorman, Artrina Haynes, Pierrette “Pete” Corriveau, Patricia Levesque, Lorraine Gagne, Ron Gamache, Bill Eltzroth, Tina Tyler, youth volunteer Brendan Burke, Maryellen McFetridge, Olivia Cutler, Jessye VandenAkker. Music was provided by Polka Paul. Many thanks to all our wonderful, talented crafters. We couldn’t do it without you!In other news...For all programs that you wish to attend, please sign up at least one week prior to the event at the front desk or by calling the Senior Center at 508-966-0398. The Senior Center makes decisions on whether or not to hold programming based on the number of attendees who have signed up.