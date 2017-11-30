Ken’s Quiz: It’s All About Basketball
Nov 30, 2017 07:00AM
Bulletin Sports Editor Ken Hamwey
- He’s Bellingham High’s all-time leading scorer and was scouted while he was a senior by former Boston Celtics great Bob Cousy, who in 1966 was head coach at Boston College. Cousy visited him during a practice at the high school, which now is the Memorial Middle School.
- What year did the boys basketball team win the program’s only state championship?
- Who was the dominant center on the state-title team?
- What team did BHS defeat to win the state crown?
- Who was the coach of the state-title team?
- The 2013-14 and the 2014-15 girls basketball teams advanced to the state semifinals in Springfield, where they were defeated both times by the same Western Massachusetts school. Name the conquerors.
- Who coached the 2013-14 girls squad?
- Who coached the 2014-15 girls team?
- Name the brother and sister who both became 1,000-point scorers at BHS.
- Who was the principal at BHS who coached both basketball and baseball? Hint: his teams were dominant in the late 1960s and early 1970s.
ANSWERS
- Glen Gariepy.
- 2003.
- Dorien Brown.
- Bromfield by a score of 49-40.
- The late Barry Hutchinson.
- Hoosac Valley.
- Dan Nagle.
- Stacy Bilodeau.
- Matt and Stacey Blue.
- Roger Canestrari.