Ken’s Quiz: It’s All About Basketball

Nov 30, 2017 07:00AM

Bulletin Sports Editor Ken Hamwey

Basketball is set to begin as winter officially arrives in three weeks, so let’s focus on the players, coaches and events that have given the sport some stature at Bellingham High. Test your knowledge as you take this 10-part quiz that’s designed to get a long and perhaps snowy winter underway.

  1. He’s Bellingham High’s all-time leading scorer and was scouted while he was a senior by former Boston Celtics great Bob Cousy, who in 1966 was head coach at Boston College. Cousy visited him during a practice at the high school, which now is the Memorial Middle School.
  2. What year did the boys basketball team win the program’s only state championship?
  3. Who was the dominant center on the state-title team?
  4. What team did BHS defeat to win the state crown?
  5. Who was the coach of the state-title team?
  6. The 2013-14 and the 2014-15 girls basketball teams advanced to the state semifinals in Springfield, where they were defeated both times by the same Western Massachusetts school. Name the conquerors.
  7. Who coached the 2013-14 girls squad?
  8. Who coached the 2014-15 girls team?
  9. Name the brother and sister who both became 1,000-point scorers at BHS.
  10. Who was the principal at BHS who coached both basketball and baseball? Hint: his teams were dominant in the late 1960s and early 1970s.
How do you think you did?

ANSWERS
  1. Glen Gariepy.
  2. 2003.
  3. Dorien Brown.
  4. Bromfield by a score of 49-40.
  5. The late Barry Hutchinson.
  6. Hoosac Valley.
  7. Dan Nagle.
  8. Stacy Bilodeau.
  9. Matt and Stacey Blue.
  10. Roger Canestrari.

