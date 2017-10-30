News from Milford Regional Medical Center & Auxiliary
Oct 30, 2017 07:00AM ● Published by Pamela Johnson
Milford Regional Golf Classic Raises More Than $251K to Benefit Milford Regional Medical CenterThe 28th Annual Milford Regional Golf Classic, held on Monday, Aug. 28th at the Franklin Country Club, raised more than $251,000 to support Milford Regional Medical Center; 180 golfers participated. Proceeds from the event will support the Meehan Family Pavilion, the hospital’s largest expansion to date which opened in 2015 and features a larger, modern emergency department, state-of-the-art intensive care unit and 24 private patient rooms. The Golf Classic helps raise crucial funds enabling physicians and nurses to provide the highest quality of care for patients and their families. The Golf Classic is sponsored by more than 30 local businesses and organizations, with major sponsors including Christine’s Pallets, Milton CAT and Oliva’s Market, Catering & Gourmet Gifts.
MRMC Auxiliary MeetingThis month’s meeting of the Milford Regional Medical Center Auxiliary will be held on Tuesday, November 14, from 9:30 to 11 AM, in Conference Room A on the first floor. The hospital is located at 14 Prospect Street.
Meetings are held on the second Tuesday of the month from September to June. The public is welcome; both men and women are encouraged to consider joining this successful organization.
MRMC Auxiliary FundraiserThe Auxiliary is pleased to announce that Joan’s Jewelry will be at the Milford Regional Medical Center on November 17 in the Milford Regional Medical Center's Atrium Café, located at 14 Prospect Street, Milford. The Atrium café is located on the first floor and is handicapped accessible. The public is invited. The sale starts at 7 AM and runs until 4 PM. Jewelry includes gold and silver jewelry and precious and semi-precious stones. All jewelry carries a lifetime guarantee. If you are not 100% satisfied with your purchase, you can return it within 30 days for a refund, credit, or exchange. A portion of each sale goes to the Milford Regional Medical Center Auxiliary, which conducts many fundraisers throughout the year.
Auxiliary members conduct monthly fundraisers, which directly support departments throughout the hospital. If you would like more information about joining the Auxiliary, please call 508-422-2099. Information about the Auxiliary is also available on the Medical Center’s website: www.MRMC-Auxiliary@milreg.org