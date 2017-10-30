Bellingham COA Announces November News and Events

Oct 30, 2017 07:00AM ● Published by Pamela Johnson

Bellingham Senior Center

Letter of Thanks from the Director

Dear Seniors,



Donations

November Events:

Save the Dates:

Daily Programming

BILLIARD ROOM HOURS—Monday and Tuesday, 8 am–4 pm; Wed. & Thurs., 1–4 pm; and Fri., 8 am–12 pm.

CHAIR VOLLEYBALL—Monday, at 9:30 am.

QUILTERS & KNITTERS/THE ANNUAL GIVING TREE—Join the Quilters & Knitters on Monday mornings, at 9:30 am, to knit and crochet items for the Giving Tree; donations of items made at home are also appreciated.

CHAIR EXERCISE—Monday and Friday, 10:30 am; $3 per class

POKER—Mondays, at 1pm.

Daily Programming (continued)

CONVERSATIONAL ITALIAN—Mondays, at 1 pm; free.

LINE DANCING—Beginners: Mondays at 1 pm, $2 per class; Advanced: Mondays at 2 pm, $2 per class.

GUITAR—Tuesdays, at 8 am.

BASIC YOGA—Tuesdays, at 10 am; $3 per class.

PITCH—Tuesdays, at 1 pm.

BRIDGE­—Wednesdays, at 9 am.

CHORUS—Wednesdays, at 10 am.

MEN’S GROUP—Wednesdays, at 10 am; free. Join us for coffee, conversation, and a joke or two!

MOTION TO MUSIC—Wednesdays, at 11 am.

BINGO—Wednesdays, at 1 pm.

POOL LEAGUE—Thursdays, 9 am–12 pm; free.

BELLINGHAM TRAVELING POOL TEAM—Matches are played on Thursdays, 10 am–12:30 pm, and take place through mid-November in Holliston, Framingham, Natick, Needham and Norwood. Interested? Stop by the front desk or call 508-966-0398 to join.

YOGALATES—Thursdays, at 10 am; $5 per class.

MAHJONG—Thursdays, at 1 pm.

CRIBBAGE—Fridays, at 9 am.

ZUMBA/CORE—Fridays, 9:30 am; $3 per class.

CANASTA—Fridays, at 12 pm.

TAI CHI—Fridays, at 1 pm; $5 for seniors (65+) and $10 for non-seniors.

Other Programs

For Veterans

November marks a time of giving thanks, not just on Thanksgiving Day but on Veterans Day as well. The Senior Center would like to thank all of our active military personnel as well as all of our veterans for their service to our country. We appreciate how much you’ve sacrificed to keep all of us free and safe. I encourage everybody to be mindful of all that we have to be thankful for, not just this month, but every day. The Senior Center will host a Veterans Appreciation Celebration to honor our veterans on Tuesday, Nov. 21, at 1 pm. We will have apple pie and ice cream, guest speakers, and a musical performance by the BHS chorus. This free event is open to everybody, so please join us—and bring your friends and family too. Remember to sign up by calling the Senior Center at 508-966-0398.On Friday, November 17, we will hold a free presentation called “Understanding Alzheimer’s,” at 12:45 pm, with guest speaker Dr. Scott Gonzalez. This presentation is especially geared toward professionals and caregivers of those with Alzheimer’s. I encourage those folks to attend, as this is a phenomenal presentation, co-sponsored by the South Worcester County Alzheimer’s Partnership (SWCAP) and the Alzheimer’s Association MA & NH Chapter.Lastly, I would like to remind everybody of the importance of signing up for all programs you wish to attend. The Senior Center makes decisions on whether to hold or cancel programming based on the number of attendees who have signed up, so please try to sign up at least one week prior to the event. You can do so at the front desk or by calling 508-966-0398.Thankfully,Carolyn RoycroftAll programming is cancelled on Friday, Nov. 3, for the Craft Fair set-up. The Senior Center will be closed on Friday, Nov. 10; Wednesday, Nov. 22 (at 12 pm); Thursday, Nov. 23; and Friday, Nov. 24. GATRA Thanksgiving schedule changes follow: Wed., Nov. 22: Dial-A-Ride and shuttle as usual; Thurs., Nov, 23: no services; Fri., Nov. 24: No Dial-A-Ride, but shuttle as usual.Thank you to the following individuals for monetary donations to the Bellingham COA/Senior Center: Sheila A. & Craig W. Dennis, Arthur F. & Martha M. Linnell, Richard M. & Andrea J. Mendenhall, Medway Oil and Propane, Zachary L. & Brianna C. Tegtmeier, Anthony & Laura Dennis, John D. & Colleen Zappala, Michael & Kimberley F. Carney, Christy & Cynthia Cashavelly, Douglas E. & Antonia M. Drysdale, Angela Ferrario, Romana A. & Adam J. Ferrecchia, William & Tracy Floeckher, Cindy Haley-Higgins, George & Linda O’Grady, Louis J. & Jacqueline Farese, Richard A. & Donna A. Blue, William S. & Lori A. Evans, Robert E. & Patricia A. Gorman and Gary & Barbara J. Cashavelly, in memory of Duke Farese.November Programming & EventsTRIAD SCAM PREVENTION—Thurs., Nov. 2, at 11 am–12 pm; free. Learn to protect yourself from common scam methods. Sign up at the front desk or call the Senior Center at 508-966-0398.BEREAVEMENT SUPPORT GROUP—Thurs., Nov. 2 and 16, at 11:15 am; free. Join with others who have experienced a similar loss. Funded by a state grant administered by Massachusetts Association for Councils on Aging and Senior Center Directors. Please call the Center at 508-966-0398 and we will take your name and information.HOLIDAY CRAFT FAIR—Saturday, Nov. 4 ‚ 9 am–3 pm, at the Senior Center. Don’t miss the largest fair the Senior Center has had to date, with over 25 exciting vendors; featuring handmade crafts, food, baked goods, raffles, gift room and music by Polka Paul. Get your holiday shopping done early and enjoy the day with us.FLU SHOT CLINIC—Mon., Nov. 6, 9–10 am. Please wear short sleeves and bring a copy of your insurance card and completed information form (available at the front desk). Sign up at the front desk or call the Senior Center at 508-966-0398.BLOOD PRESSURE CLINIC—Mon., Nov. 6, 10–12pm; free. Bellingham’s public health nurse will conduct blood pressure readings at the Senior Center. Sign up at the front desk or call 508-966-0398.S.H.I.N.E. (Serving Health Information Needs of Everyone)—November 7 and 8, 14, 20 and 21, 28 and 29, 9 am-12 pm; free. During the annual Medicare open enrollment period (now through Dec. 7), you will have a chance to change your plan for next year. SHINE Counselors can help you understand your plan changes, as well as other options you may have. SHINE reps Judy and Leland Katz provide free, unbiased and confidential counseling on all aspects of health insurance to anyone on Medicare. By appointment only. To schedule an appointment during open enrollment please call 508-966-0398.WIRE WRAP JEWELRY CLASS—Tuesday, Nov. 7, 14, 21, and 28, 10 am; $10 per person. Make attractive pieces with gold- or silver-plated wire The class helps with manual dexterity for people with arthritis. Partially sponsored by the Harvard/Pilgrim Foundation.JOY OF LEARNING: THE OTTOMAN EMPIRE—Tuesday, Nov. 7, 14, 21 and 28, 1:30 pm; free. This educational and informational program explores the fascinating history of the Ottoman Empire. A 30-minute DVD presentation followed by a group discussion.ESTATE PLANNING & PREPARING: PAYING FOR A LONG TERM HEALTHCARE CRISIS—Thursday, Nov. 9, at 10 am, with Gerald Loftin; free. Learn how to protect your assets and preserve a specified lifestyle throughout retirement.BESG HAM & BEAN DINNER—Saturday, Nov. 11, 5:30 pm; $10 per adult and $5 for children age 10 and younger. Enjoy ham, beans, cornbread and dessert, as well as entertainment and door prizes.BESG NOVEMBER LUNCHEON—Tuesday, Nov. 14, 12 pm; $7 for members and $10 for non-members or late sign-ups. Enjoy lasagna dinner catered by Chef du Jour. The last day to register is Nov. 9.LEGAL CONSULTATIONS—Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2–4 pm; free. Attorney Daniel T. Doyle is available by appointment for a free 15-minute legal consultation. To schedule yours, sign up at the front desk or call 508-966-0398.BESG MOHEGAN SUN TRIP—Thursday, Nov. 16, 7:45 am–5 pm; $22 per person. Departing from the Senior Center at 7:45 am, and returning at 5 pm.FINANCIAL CONSULTATIONS—Thurs., Nov. 16, 10 am–12 pm; free. Gerald Loftin is available by appointment. To schedule your appointment, sign up at the front desk or call 508-966-0398.HOW TO MAKE A FLEECE BLANKET—Thursday, Nov. 16, at 1 pm; free. Participants must bring two 2-yard pieces of fleece or a large kit to create their blanket. Fleece blankets make wonderful holiday gifts for family and friends.UNDERSTANDING ALZHEIMER’S with Guest Speaker Dr. Scott Gonzalez—Friday, Nov. 17, at 12:45 pm; free. This lecture will offer caregivers and professionals valuable information and insight on Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias. Open to everybody. Sponsored by SWACP & the Alzheimer’s Association MA & NH chapters.NOVEMBER BIRTHDAY PARTY—Thursday, Nov. 30, 12 pm; $9 per person. Featuring a chicken parmesan dinner and dessert catered by Chef du Jour.LIONS CLUB SENIOR LUNCHEON—Saturday, Dec. 2, sittings at 11 am and 1pm, at the Bellingham Senior Center. The Bellingham and Franklin Lions Clubs will sponsor a free senior luncheon on Saturday, Dec. 2. This event is for all senior citizens of Bellingham and Franklin, and will be held at the Bellingham Senior Center. All senior citizens should call or sign up at the Bellingham or Franklin Senior Centers to reserve their place at one of the two sittings.BESG DECEMBER LUNCHEON—Tuesday, Dec. 5, 12 pm; $7 for members and $10 for non-members & late sign ups. Note: the menu has been changed from beef stew to pot roast, catered by Mickey G.CHRISTMAS TRIP TO LANCASTER, PA—Dec. 8, 9 &10; Single $599; Double $439; Triple $419. Visits to the Sight & Sound Theater for a presentation of The Miracle Of Christmas and the National Christmas Center Family Attraction and Museum. Depart Friday am and return Sunday pm.HOLIDAY PARTY & “A WHITE HOUSE CHRISTMAS” PRESENTATION—Tuesday, Dec. 19. More information to follow.SUPPORTIVE DAY PROGRAM—Monday—Friday, 9 am–3 pm; $35/day. Members can spend from one to five days per week in this program. Healthful snacks and lunch are included. Enjoyment, conversation and gentle exercise are part of each day. Transportation is available at no additional cost for residents. Please call Supportive Day Program Coordinator Olivia Mathieu, at 508-657-2711, for more information.SAFE NEEDLE DISPOSAL OPTIONS—You may use the large collection container stationed inside near the front door of the Senior Center. Place your needles, syringes and sharps in a designated container marked with the universal biohazard warning symbol or a sturdy container that is water and puncture proof, such as a coffee can or smaller bleach or detergent bottle, and drop them off.BELLINGHAM PROPERTY TAX WORK-OFF PROGRAM—Earn up to $1,000 off your property tax bill while helping the town of Bellingham. For more information, contact Nancy Champney at 508-657-2707.RMV NEAR ME—Senior citizens can receive assistance processing routine RMV transactions online with help from Assistant Director Lisa Mottola. Call 508-657-2708 to schedule an appointment.GATRA TRANSPORTATION—If you are at least 60 years of age, or a younger disabled resident, we provide rides in town and the surrounding area up to 10 miles. For more information or to schedule a ride, call the Senior Center at 508-657-2709.VA NEWS: ANNUITIES—You can receive a $2,000 annuity payment each year if you are (1) a veteran who has blindness, paraplegia, or a double amputation connected to your service; (2) a veteran who has a 100% VA rating; or (3) a parent or un-married spouse of a veteran who died because of a wartime or combat-related injury.VETERAN’S SUICIDE: Preventing veteran suicide has become the top clinical priority within Veteran Affairs. If you or a veteran you know is in crisis, call the Veteran Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (press 1), or text 838255. The Bellingham Veteran Service Officer is Bob Greenhalgh; he may be reached at 774-292-2437.