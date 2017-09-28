October News & Updates from Bellingham Public Library
Sep 28, 2017 06:00AM ● Published by Pamela Johnson
Enlighten Bellingham—The library is offering the community a variety of programs for people of all ages under the Enlighten Bellingham program. We are one of six libraries that, due to our science programming, were chosen as pilot libraries by the Maine State Library, the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners and Cornerstones of Science, a Maine nonprofit organization.
The goal for the initiative is for the pilot libraries to create a field-tested, replicable science literacy method that can be used to enable their public libraries to become skilled STEM facilitators. The project seeks to empower public libraries to build their science capacity so that they can connect their communities to engaging and meaningful informal science and technology experiences, equipment, books, media and the scientific community. We have chosen the topic of Environmental Literacy and will be offering programs on Alternative Energy, Recycling and Water Resources.
Composting—There is one event scheduled in October, Composting, which will be held on Wednesday, October 11, at 6:30 pm. Join the Blackstone Valley Veggie Gardeners to learn how to create beautiful black compost from common household and yard waste materials such as leaves, grass clippings, vegetable scraps, coffee grounds, and dryer lint. We will explore various types of compost receptacles and how to determine which one will fit your needs. Please register.
October Events
- Monster Mash—Monday, October 2, 4—5 pm (for any age). Stop by for monster crafts and activities, and to have a monsteriffic good time. Please register.
- Scary Stories in the Dark—Friday, October 13, at 4 pm. It is Friday the 13th—a perfect day for scary stories! The lights will be off, the tensions high… The stories we will be telling will be appropriate for ages 8 and up. Use your discretion if you would like to bring someone younger. Please register.
- Edible Haunted Houses—Monday, October 16, at 4:15 pm and 6:30 pm (best for ages 4 and up). The library will supply the milk cartons, graham crackers, frosting, and Halloween candy; all you have to supply is the imagination. Please register.
- PJ Stories—Wednesday, October 18, at 6:30pm. Wear your pajamas to this night-time story time! Please register.
- Halloween Crafts—Thursday, October 19, 4–5pm (for ages 5 and up). Stop in and make some Halloween crafts. Please register.
- Welcome to the Graveyard with the Graveyard Girls—Monday, October 23, at 6:30 pm. This adult-oriented presentation is a 90-minute slide program about New England cemetery art, history and symbolism. The “virtual tour” takes us from colonial burial grounds, through the rural cemetery movement of the 19th century and into 21st century locations. It examines why we have cemeteries and gravestones, why they look like they do and how styles and art have evolved over almost 400 years. Prior to the show date, the Gravestone Girls will hit the road and go through the cemeteries in Bellingham, taking pictures for use in building the presentation and using as much local content as possible. The Gravestone Girls have tailored this presentation for many different towns and groups, presenting to historical societies, genealogy groups, libraries and others for over 15 years. This program is sponsored by a grant from the Bellingham Cultural Council, a local agency which is supported by the Massachusetts Cultural Council, a state agency. Please register.
- Spooky Bingo—Wednesday, October 25, at 6:30 pm (for ages 4 and up). Spooky Bingo is back. The black lights will be on, the Bingo cards will be glowing, creepy sounds will be all around, and there will be Halloween prizes galore. Please register.
- Halloween Party—Monday, October 30, at 4pm (for all ages). Wear your Halloween costumes and partake in some fun Halloween activities. The party will be set up in stations, so you can come and go at your convenience during the hour-long program. Please register.
- Book a Librarian—Wednesdays (except October 18) at 5 & 5:45 pm. If you would like a personal introduction to resources available at the library, try booking a librarian for a session tailored to your individual needs. A library staff member will give undivided attention and in-depth help with a wide variety of library services, such as learning to use a computer, tablet, email or the Internet; downloading eBooks and audiobooks; researching a topic; discovering new books and authors to read and enjoy; business, nonprofit or genealogy help; or other topics you define. Please register.
After-School ProgramsThe library offers opportunities for children in grades 4-12 to attend its supervised after-school programs. Parents are advised to review the Library’s “Information for Parents of BMS and BHS Students who Visit the Library After School,” available at the following website: http://bit.ly/2w6TIqd. This document outlines the programs, including supervision and attendance, library spaces, parking lot safety and keeping in touch with your child.
ASK (After School Kids) for children in grades 4-7, Monday—Wednesday, 2:30–4:45 pm, in the Children’s Program Room. Video games, Chromebooks, crafts, board games and more will be available. Check the library calendar for details on which days and times the program will run.
Teen Room Activities will take place Monday—Friday, 2–5 pm (hours vary on early release days). Sixth- through twelfth-graders can stop by the Teen Room after school to use computers, play on the WiiU® and XBox One®, play board games, and hang out with friends.
Regular Events for Children
- Alphabits—Monday, at 10:10 am; Tuesday, at 1:15 and 4:15 pm; Wednesday and Thursday, at 10:10 am and 11 am.
- Ring-A-Ding—Tuesdays & Fridays, at 10:05 and 10:50 am (for ages 0-5). Drop in.
- Book Babies Playgroup— Mondays, at 11:15am, and Wednesdays, at 9:15 am (for ages 0-23 months).
- Picnic Stories on the Town Common—Wednesdays, at 12:30 pm, weather permitting.
- Babygarten, Fridays, starting Oct. 13, at 11:45 am; and Saturdays, starting Oct. 14, at 10 am.
- Magic School Bus, Monday, October 23, at 4:15 pm (for ages 4-8). Please register.
- Potpourri Story Time, Thursday, October 26, at 1:15 pm (for ages 3-5). Please register
- Lego Build, Wednesdays, at 4 pm. Drop in.
Events for Adults
- Book Discussion Group—Monday, October 2, at 6:30 pm; new members welcome. Drop in.
- Coloring for Adults—Monday, October 16, at 6pm. Drop in.
- Writer’s Group—Monday, October 16, at 6:30pm. Please register.
- Library Board of Trustees Meeting—Thursday, October 12, at 7 pm.
- Bellingham Skein Artists—Thursdays at 6:30 pm. Adult Knitting Group. Drop in!
- Friends of the Library Meeting—Tuesday, October 10, at 7 pm.